Splash Into Summer at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

From a top-tier tee time to the coolest way to spin, this lakeside destination sparkles with playful new offerings. Dive into being a kid again.

GREENSBORO, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee kicks off the summer season with a selection of one-of-a-kind experiences, reinvigorating this ultimate lakeside escape. Known for elite golf with five championship courses, an expansive backyard for active outdoor adventures, large spa and fitness facility, along with pool and lake water activities, The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee's newly unveiled offerings let the sun shine on the resort and its lush Georgia Pines environs.

Splash-worthy experiences this summer include:

THE GREATER OUTDOORS: Adventure & Exploration

The resort is rolling out exclusive new Water Bikes , which guests can use at their leisure. As the only Ritz-Carlton destination to offer Schiller Water Bikes, both kids and adults can enjoy this water sport by biking along the top of the lake without getting wet. In addition to organized group activities, guests can spend the day boating, kayaking or YOLO boarding, similar to stand-up paddle boarding.

The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee has partnered with local organizations including Charlie Elliott Nature Center, the Falconry Association of Georgia and the Regional Audubon Society Chapter to lead guests on a journey through the resort's backyard for the perfect balance of physical activity and lessons in ecology. Each Saturday and Sunday, the resort's Adventure Leaders will lead guests on a Guided Bike Tour at 8 a.m., Guided Paddle Tour across the lake at 11 a.m., or Guided Nature Hike and Birding Walk at 1:30 p.m. Each experience is available for guests 10 years and older and is priced at $55 per person.





A major expansion of The Reynolds Kingdom of Golf presented by TaylorMade will be unveiled in April at Reynolds Lake Oconee. With the addition of two new enclosed instructional bays and three new covered heated and cooled bays and a special wedge fitting area, The Kingdom solidifies its spot as the premier training facility in the country. The Kingdom of Golf continues to offer onsite building of drivers, fairway woods and irons, so golfers can have the experience of swing analysis, instruction, and custom club fitting and building, all in one day.





Drawing from its native surroundings, the luxury spa at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee now offers indigenous farm to spa services such as the Southern Honey and Grits Body Treatment providing a silky body therapy leaving the skin ultra-hydrated; the Sweet Feet Pedicure for velvety smooth, rejuvenated feet using cornmeal exfoliation and a honey mask, and The Golf Ball Massage targeting knotted muscles after a day on the links, utilizing actual golf balls. Elevate your treatment by letting the therapist use the lucky ball you got a hole-in-one with on the links that day. Exclusively for men, the spa will now offer the Single Malt combining an "On the Rocks" shave, haircut and local bourbon tasting for a distinct grooming experience.





As the perfect lakeside family retreat, the resort offers an array of activities to enjoy together including the new complimentary Family Fun Hour offered daily from 4 to 5 p.m. with games, crafts and more, as well as nightly s'mores gathered around the campfire, creating lasting memories throughout the stay. The resort will continue to offer the immersive Ritz Kids program showcasing natural wonders and rich cultural traditions of the area. Highlights include the Leave Your Trace program, where children will hear intriguing legends of the Creek tribes found along Lake Oconee in the comfort of their own in-room teepee; Dooley's Dozen Book Club with a delivery of classic and popular titles, and Kids Night Out each Friday and Saturday evening.





The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee invites its guests and members of Reynolds to enjoy live entertainment, art workshops and other cultural offerings while on property. The 'Live at the Lake' summer concert series kicks off on May 28 with live entertainment and fireworks on select Sunday evening in June through August with local singers like Eric Dodd, Scott Mulvahill and more. August 10, retreat to the lake for a private concert with famed pianist, Christopher Smith. His concert will take you on a journey through melodies, as he performs famous classical pieces as well as favorite Nashville tunes and New Orleans Jazz pieces. Christopher will be joined by Nashville artist and vocalist, Kevin Sport throughout the evening. This concert will be a night to remember.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee and their summer offerings, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/reynolds or call (706) 467-0600.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Reynolds Lake Oconee

An AAA Five Diamond resort, The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee is known for its personalized service enhanced by an abundance of gracious Southern hospitality. Situated on 30 acres of stunning shoreline property on Georgia's Lake Oconee, the resort features access to 99 holes of championship golf designed by Bob Cupp, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio and Rees Jones. Additional highlights include: 251 newly refurbished rooms with resort and lake views; a newly-enhanced 27,600-square-foot, full-service spa and fitness center; more than 18,000 square feet of recently-renovated meeting space including expansive indoor meeting and pre-function spaces; the Sandy Creek Barn, a restored 1820s classic wood beam barn; fine low-country cuisine at Georgia's Bistro, updated classics at Linger Longer Steakhouse, casual dining at Gaby's by the Lake and lakefront Chiminea dining; and outdoor activities ranging from fishing, swimming, waterskiing, jet skiing, paddle boarding and wakeboarding to horseback riding and hiking. For more information and reservations, please call toll-free (800) 241-3333, (706) 467-0600 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/reynolds.