Spoleto Italian Kitchen Launches App for Mobile Ordering

Italian restaurant using app to improve experience for customers including mobile pay, loyalty rewards and mobile ordering

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Spoleto, a fast-casual Italian restaurant that combines the speed of quick service with the sophistication of gourmet-quality food, announces today the launch of its first app. Designed to create a simple ordering and rewards experience, the app's features include a mobile ordering system, mobile pay for easier transactions, and a digital loyalty card to keep track of rewards.

Below is a breakdown of the app's features:

Spoleto Takeout: Avoid the lines -- order and pay directly from Spoleto's app

Avoid the lines -- order and pay directly from Spoleto's app Spoleto Mobile Pay: Easily add money to Spoleto mobile pay and process payments digitally

Easily add money to Spoleto mobile pay and process payments digitally Loyalty Card: Allows users to keep track of all rewards through the app

Allows users to keep track of all rewards through the app Spoleto Current Events: Keeps users engaged on all social platforms and up to date on current events for all restaurants

Additionally, the app allows users to save payment information, favorite locations and meals, and reminds users of special offers and daily promotions. To incentivize people to download the app, Spoleto is offering a complimentary build your own pasta on the virtual loyalty card that is redeemable during the guest's second visit, or any time after.

"We designed this app with total convenience in mind -- from ordering through the app, to our Spoleto mobile pay card, we wanted to make the ordering experience as easy as possible," said Luis Pestonit, U.S. company technology manager. "To ensure our customers know we appreciate them, our team even introduced the loyalty card -- where users can easily build up rewards after every visit, or after every mobile order from the Spoleto app. Users can also receive a free Nutella flatbread on their birthday."

Spoleto's menu offers choices for lunch and dinner, giving people Italian-inspired items that can be options for both meals. Spoleto serves gourmet and specialty pasta, focaccia flat breads, salads and dessert using locally-sourced and organic when possible ingredients, and many products straight from Italy. Customers can create their own pasta, flatbread or salad by combining six toppings from a choice of more than 30 fresh ingredients.

"As we continue to grow, it's exciting to see how we are evolving and offering more efficient options for our customers to adapt to their lifestyles," said John Velasquez, U.S. company president. "Our app will provide an engaging platform for our users to interact with the Spoleto brand and we're excited to hear the feedback from our customers."

Spoleto's app is currently available for free download through the Apple and Google Play Store and is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

About Spoleto

Spoleto combines the speed of fresh-casual service with the sophistication of an Italian restaurant and gourmet-quality food. Spoleto offers a seasonal menu based on the availability of fresh local products and an endless number of guest-selected food combinations. A choice of 30 authentic Italian-inspired toppings gives everyone a chance to create meals that inspire their palate. Guests can craft a pasta dish, flatbread or salad and interact with our chefs to experiment with a variety of fresh ingredients in Spoleto's open kitchen.