SportsArt Introduces C530 to Propel the Most Elite Line of Cardio Equipment to New Levels

Leader in sustainable gym equipment unveils indoor cycle machine to give customers the most intense cardio experience yet

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - SportsArt, today announces the latest addition to its Status Series line of cardio products and expansion of group fitness offerings, the C530 Indoor Cycle. The C530, an indoor cycle machine with an advanced and seamless design, accommodates users of all skill levels and carries a full commercial warranty. Its aggressive rear, flywheel design has a zero-friction magnetic braking system that requires less maintenance and its whisper quiet poly-v belt results in a smoother, more reliable operation.

"We are excited to introduce this newest piece of equipment to gym owners and fitness enthusiast who will appreciate the innovative design and concept," said Ivo Grossi, Vice President for SportsArt. "It is our goal to have these machines installed in studios across the country and make the C530 the machine people automatically think of when they hear the words cardio or cycling; we want to become an industry standard."

Designed specifically for gyms and equipped for intense cycling classes, the C530 is the most diverse of its kind. The C530 features an oversized, Bluetooth compatible LCD display and built-in LED lights which grants access to multiple data metrics and readouts. This clearly communicates user exertion, resistance, and workout intensity to both instructors and users alike via 5-color visual feedback.

About SportsArt -- For over 38 years, SportsArt has been an industry innovator in the design and manufacture of high quality cardiovascular and strength equipment for commercial, medical and residential use. They retain control over every aspect of the design and manufacturing process to ensure proper integration, maximum performance and longer product life. SportsArt maintains TÜV certifications for ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management, demonstrating their strong commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. With hundreds of patents worldwide for innovative fitness technologies, SportsArt is the leading green fitness partner, developing equipment that is instrumental in rebuilding and sustaining lives. For more information, visit http://us.gosportsart.com/en/.