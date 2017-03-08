SportsArt previews ECO-POWR Treadmill at IHRSA Show 2017

The leader in sustainable fitness equipment reveals an innovative, self-powered treadmill that feeds energy back into the grid

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - SportsArt, today announces the newest piece of cardio equipment to its ECO-POWR line, the ECO-POWR Treadmill. SportsArt's ECO-POWR equipment turns human energy into utility grade electricity through a micro-inverter similar to the technology found in solar panels and wind turbines. When plugged into a power outlet, a single workout can produce up to 200 watts per hour per unit of electricity.

The new self-powered, ECO-POWR treadmill is made of 77 percent recycled materials and features a sleek design where form meets function to embrace its purpose. Unlike other self-powered treadmills on the market, the ECO-POWR treadmill generates a net energy output, utility grade ready, to be fed back into the grid.

"We are constantly finding ways to embed sustainability into our products. Most importantly we strive to do it in a way that is seamless from an operator's perspective. Recently, our ECO-POWR technology has helped create the first sustainable spinning studio in the country, in Sacramento, CA. Our value proposition is based on the strong differentiation we provide to operators targeting millennials, the largest fitness market demographic," said Ivo Grossi, Vice President for SportsArt. "When we preview new products like the ECO-POWR treadmill to a line of sustainable equipment that is already taking the industry by surprise, we are blazing a new trail that is destined to go mainstream."

SportsArt is also offering a Green Circle Certification to customers who utilize the ECO-POWR line. The certification provides companies a baseline to measure and track the energy consumed by the gym and the energy savings generated by the ECO-POWR machines.

About SportsArt -- For over 38 years, SportsArt has been an industry innovator in the design and manufacture of high quality cardiovascular and strength equipment for commercial, medical and residential use. They retain control over every aspect of the design and manufacturing process to ensure proper integration, maximum performance and longer product life. SportsArt maintains TÜV certifications for ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management, demonstrating their strong commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. With hundreds of patents worldwide for innovative fitness technologies, SportsArt is the leading green fitness partner, developing equipment that is instrumental in rebuilding and sustaining lives. For more information, visit http://us.gosportsart.com/en/.