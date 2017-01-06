SPoT Coffee Opens New Franchise in Kenmore, NY

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSX VENTURE:SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its latest franchise café in Kenmore Village, New York State, officially opened for business today, Friday, January 6th, 2017.

"With the addition of another new franchise location to kick off the New Year, SPoT is moving steadily toward achieving the milestones we have established for short-term growth," said Anton Ayoub, President of SPoT Coffee. "We will continue to keep our shareholders informed of new developments in our franchise program as the details of those developments become available for release to the public in the coming days."

Kenmore Village, a vibrant and growing community in western New York State, has received an important accolade from the American Planning Association, and is widely regarded as one of the best planned neighbourhoods in the United States of America. The new franchise is owned and operated by a member of the local community.

SPoT is also pleased to announce that its new website with a built-in e-commerce offering will be online no later than January 23rd, 2017. The new website features the full SPoT cafe and catering menus, social media portals, key information about the company and its products, as well as a strong selection of SPoT's best coffee blends and other merchandise.

The Company will also be participating in the 2017 New York/New Jersey Franchise Expo, which will be taking place at the Meadowlands Expo Center on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th. SPoT's management and franchise teams will be located at booths 412 and 414 in the main Expo Hall. Tickets to the Expo can be purchased at the door for $10 or online at www.franchiseshowinfo.com/newyork/visitor/.

About SPoT Coffee

SPoT Coffee trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SPP. SPoT designs, builds, operates and franchises community oriented cafés and express cafés in New York State. SPoT's community cafés provide its customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award-winning micro-roasted coffee. Each SPoT café is distinctively designed to suit its local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. SPoT's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices and third party resellers such as universities and hospitals.

