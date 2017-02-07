SPOT Satellite Devices Set New Safety Record with 274 Rescues in Canada in 2016

30% of all SPOT rescues around the globe have been initiated in Canada (1,460 and counting) including the rescue of hunter Adam Noah of Baker Lake, Nunavut Highlights: - B.C., Northern Canada (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut) and Quebec account for the majority of SPOT rescue incidents to date. - Majority of SPOT rescue incidents involve hiking/mountain sports, boating/water sports, motor vehicle incidents and medical emergencies. - SPOT's 2016 safety record in Canada surpasses previous record of 196 rescues set in 2014.

Globalstar Canada Satellite Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE MKT:GSAT) and the leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, announced today that its SPOT family of products has set a new safety record with 274 rescues initiated in Canada in 2016. The new milestone surpasses the previous record of 196 rescues which was set in 2014. To date, an estimated one-third, or 30% of all SPOT rescues worldwide have been initiated in Canada. SPOT is a proven and essential life-saving line of communication using 100% satellite technology for messaging, tracking and emergency notification completely independent of cellular coverage.

Since SPOT satellite technology was introduced in 2007, there have been 1,460 rescues in Canada and nearing 5,000 rescues worldwide. British Columbia accounts for the most SPOT rescues (41%), followed by the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut (17%), and Quebec (13%). The majority of SPOT rescue incidents in Canada involve hiking and mountain sports, boating and water sports, motor vehicle incidents and medical emergencies.

Hunter Adam Noah Rescued after Snowmobile Breaks Down on the Ice

Adam Noah, a hunter from Baker Lake, Nunavut, headed out on his snowmobile for a day of caribou hunting early one morning last March. By the middle of the afternoon, when he was in a remote area about 45 kilometers east of Baker Lake, his snowmobile broke down. The temperature in that area was -40° Celsius. For the past two years Noah says he has owned a SPOT GPS Satellite Messenger, which he carries with him as part of his emergency gear whenever he goes hunting or fishing. "We don't only use a snowmobile when we go out hunting or fishing. We always have a sled attached which carries survival gear. It gets so cold that you can't just go hunting for the day without emergency gear." For Noah, SPOT is an important part of his emergency gear.

Following the mechanical breakdown of his snowmobile on the afternoon of March 10th, Noah recognized the dangerous situation he was in with the -40° Celsius conditions. He says although he has owned the SPOT for 2 years, this was the first time he used the SOS feature, and he didn't hesitate. "This was the first time I used SOS," said Noah. "But I was alone and realized my snowmobile was beyond repair. I knew I was in trouble. I clicked the SOS button on my SPOT device." A couple of hours later, Noah was rescued, fortunately without any injury. Following the ordeal, Noah says SPOT is an important part of emergency survival gear. "I recommend SPOT to everybody in Nunavut that is going out hunting or fishing".

The centerpiece of the SPOT family is the award-winning SPOT Gen3® GPS Satellite Messenger, a rugged, pocket-sized and affordable device that helps users stay connected via satellite even where there is poor or no cellular signal. It provides off-the-grid messaging, emergency alerts, and extreme GPS tracking, with track check points capable of taking place as frequently as every 2 1/2 minutes. SPOT devices work virtually everywhere in the world providing users with reliable connectivity and the ability to track assets, use location-based messaging and signal for help beyond the boundaries of cellular. SPOT satellite devices are available at outdoor and retail outlets in Canada including Mountain Equipment Co-op, Sail, London Drugs, Atmosphere, at independent electronics dealers and online. For pricing and complete product information visit findmespot.ca.

