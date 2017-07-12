SPP seeks industry experts to assess competitive transmission project proposals

LITTLE ROCK, AR--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) is accepting applications to create a pool of industry experts. These experts may be chosen to serve on an independent panel to review competitive transmission construction proposals in 2018.

In response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Order 1000, SPP annually forms a pool of individuals used to create a panel of industry experts. This panel will review, rank, and score proposals for certain transmission projects approved for construction by the SPP board of directors.

Interested candidates must have expertise in at least one of the following areas as it relates to electric transmission:

Engineering design Project management and construction Operations Rate design and analysis Finance

Applications will be accepted through September 1, 2017. Selection of pool members -- based on a recommendation by the SPP oversight committee -- will be approved by the SPP board of directors later this year.

These positions are considered contract positions and will be compensated through a monthly retainer. If placed on a panel, individuals receive an hourly rate.

More information, including the panelist application and instructions, is at SPP.org under Engineering > Transmission Owner Selection Process > Industry Expert Panel (IEP). Interested parties may also contact Ben Bright, Manager of Regulatory Processes, at bbright@spp.org.

About Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

Southwest Power Pool, Inc. manages the electric grid and wholesale energy market for the central United States. As a regional transmission organization, the nonprofit corporation is mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices. Southwest Power Pool and its diverse group of member companies coordinate the flow of electricity across 60,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines spanning 14 states. The company is headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Learn more at www.spp.org.