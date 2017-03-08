The premium spice company's Marinara Mia and Creole Kicker SPRD now available at Lucky's Market's eight Florida stores

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Kitchen Crafted®, a gourmet maker of signature spreads and blends, announces today its availability of SPRD®, a line of 100 percent natural and gluten-free spreads in all Lucky's Market stores in Florida. Available in two different flavors, "Marinara Mia" and "Creole Kicker," the spreads will be available for purchase in an 8-oz. jar for $5.99.

The introduction of SPRD® to Lucky's Market will include:

Marinara Mia®: Includes a blend of fresh tomatoes, all natural mayo and eight signature herbs and spices. Its creamy, smooth texture and full flavor combine to create a richly authentic Italian taste.

Creole Kicker®: A lively blend of all natural mayo with the finest Creole mustard and eight signature herbs and spices. The spread offers vibrant flavor with a mix of New Orleans style.

"It's been a pleasure working closely with the team at Lucky's Market and we're excited to see the feedback our product will receive in its eight Florida stores," said Niroo Kamdar, co-founder at Kitchen Crafted®. "At Kitchen Crafted®, our goal is to help mindful eaters get more life and flavor out of our products, and we're thankful we now get to share our message and delicious spreads with the Lucky's Market team and its customers."

Kitchen Crafted® introduced SPRD® as a new category of all-natural, gluten-free spreads powered by herbs and spices and using only the healthiest and most naturally sourced ingredients available today. SPRD® can be used for adding flavor to an assortment of foods including hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, steaks, fries, dips and more.

To increase its presence amongst in-store shoppers, Kitchen Crafted® is offering in-store demos 3-4 times over the next few months at various Lucky's Market locations.

"We're excited to now carry Kitchen Crafted® SPRD® local products in our Lucky's Market stores in Florida," said Kristen Tetrick, director of marketing and community engagement for Lucky's Market. "We love that these spreads are natural, gluten-free and specialty items, and know our customers will be eager to taste them."

About Kitchen Crafted

Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Kitchen Crafted® has worked more than 20 years to create its signature blends of herbs and spices using globally inspired flavors to bring gourmet taste to today's adventurous flavor seekers. Kitchen Crafted will remove "Everything Artificial" from its products, that's why they removed the "E" and "A" from SPRD®, (SPR_ _D). From Kitchen Crafted's non-irradiated seasoning blends (BLND™) to its gluten-free spreads (SPRD®), its mission is to have people enjoy the healthful, natural ingredients of high-quality products with unique flavors that been kitchen crafted and "Made With Love." For a complete list of stores that carry Kitchen Crafted® products, visit kitchencrafted.com/location.

About Lucky's Market

Lucky's Market was started in 2003 by two chefs, Trish and Bo Sharon, when they bought a convenience store in Boulder, Colo. The Sharons shared a vision of creating a grocery store where food lovers like themselves would want to shop, with quality products sold at affordable prices with genuine personal service. Today, those goals are the hallmarks of the Lucky's style. Lucky's Market currently has stores in Gainesville, FL, Naples, FL, Coral Springs, FL, Plantation, FL, Neptune Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Tallahassee, FL, and Melbourne, FL, with plans to open at least six new stores in Florida over the next year and a half.