Spread Networks Announces 5G Wireless Latency Improvements

Spread Networks to Deliver the Highest Bandwidth, Lowest Latency Service on the Market, 5 Gigabits at 90.20 Microseconds from Carteret to Secaucus, New Jersey

RIDGELAND, MS--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Spread Networks, a leading provider of low-latency dark fiber network and wavelength solutions, announces today significant latency improvements to its 5G wireless services between NY11 at 1400 Federal Blvd., Carteret, New Jersey, and NY4 at 755 Secaucus Road, Secaucus, New Jersey. Spread Networks will launch these improvements on October 8, 2017.

Spread Networks' latency of 90.20µs one-way / 180.40µs roundtrip covers the full end-to-end latency from cabinet demarcation to cabinet demarcation. Other service providers quote only "wireless network" or "radio to radio," which excludes significant sources of latency that exist between the radio and the cabinet demarcation point. No other service provider delivers a lower latency from demarcation to demarcation than Spread Networks. Additionally, at a line rate of 5 gigabits, the system can process a 64 byte packet in 100 nanoseconds, which is five times faster than a typical low latency network.

"We don't make the customer guess at the real latency, this is truly 5 gigs at 90.20 mics hand-off to hand-off," states Dan Spivey, Founder and CEO of Spread Networks, "and we also offer a 'no excuses' SLA, which means we don't cry about rain when you ask for a service credit."

Spread Networks offers the highest reliability available in the metro wireless market, providing 99.5% availability with a "no excuses" Service Level Agreement (SLA). The company will issue credit for every minute it fails to meet its SLA for any reason, including extreme weather, seismic disturbances, labor strikes, or anything else. Spread Networks is the only provider in the industry offering this level of guarantee. Its unique technology utilizes a larger dish on an active gimbal to penetrate adverse weather and optimize signal strength at all times. This system enables a stronger, more robust network that performs with a higher level of reliability than other available solutions on the market. The company's network is monitored 24/7/365 from Spread Networks' dedicated operations center in Atlanta, Georgia, ensuring efficient customer communications and problem resolution.

