Spredfast Announces Tech Veteran Lynn Atchison as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Spredfast®, the leading independent social marketing software provider, today announced Lynn Atchison has joined the company as chief financial officer. Atchison's expertise of scaling high-growth technology companies comes at a critical time for Spredfast, as the company reaches the $100 million run rate. In 2016, Spredfast experienced rapid growth, raised $50 million in funding, and continued to innovate its enterprise platform, built for the most sophisticated social teams.

"We are excited to have Lynn join our team at such a pivotal time in our business," said Rod Favaron, CEO of Spredfast. "Lynn's impressive career and experience transitioning fast-growth technology companies into viable public companies will make her a valuable asset to our business as we continue to expand. We look forward to tapping her knowledge and unique skill-set as we further on our mission to provide the best-in-class social media solutions and services to our customers and brands across the globe."

A seasoned financial leader and technology enthusiast, Atchison brings more than 30 years of experience to Spredfast, where she will play a critical role in accelerating the company's growth and contributing to its business strategy. Prior to joining Spredfast, Atchison was the CFO at HomeAway, Inc. (AWAY). With over nine years of tenure at the company, Atchison was instrumental in growing HomeAway's multi-million-dollar revenue by 50x from $10 million to $500 million and taking the company public before its sale to Expedia. Prior to HomeAway, Atchison was the CFO of Infoglide Software, where she played a key role in growing its revenue by more than 160 percent. Likewise, in her positions as senior vice president and CFO at Hoover's Online, Atchison led the business through an extremely successful IPO, increasing revenues by 10x which ultimately resulted in the sale of the company to Dun & Bradstreet in 2003.

"Spredfast is a fast, agile, and extremely successful company that is leading the booming social media marketing industry," said Atchison. "The company is a technology leader and poster child for business excellence -- its success lies in its leadership, innovation, and strong commitment to the customer experience. I am excited to be part of the team and share in its successes."

With deep roots in the technology community, Atchison is a board member of RealMassive, member of Women@Austin, and serves as vice chair of the Austin Technology Council (ATC).

Today, Spredfast has seven global offices, supporting more than 650 customers, including Target, Bank of America, Viacom, Airbnb, McCann, and NBC Universal. The fast-growing business is committed to providing best-in-class service to all customers, and integrates with more than 50 partners, including all major social networks and listening tools. Spredfast was named a leader in the 2015 Forrester Wave for Social Relationship Platforms.

About Spredfast

Spredfast is transforming the way companies connect with consumers. Spredfast's smart social software enables companies to build lasting relationships with today's digitally-connected consumer. Brand and media companies use the Spredfast Platform to manage, integrate, and amplify social content across any digital touch point in real time. With global reach, Spredfast customers manage over one billion social connections across 84 countries. More than 650 customers, including all five major broadcast networks and fifty percent of Interbrand's 2016 World's Best Brands, have partnered with Spredfast to create first-class social experiences.