Spring Brings Giant Waterslide to City Streets

Slide the City announces 2017 schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : SAKL) sensational subsidiary, Slide the City®, opened registration for various 2017 events last week. In 2016, more than 140,000 participants gathered in locations worldwide to slide down city streets. With spring just around the corner, Slide the City® organizers are already preparing for the heat.

"We are always looking forward to the next season. With so many sliders and locations worldwide, we are constantly discussing how we can make the event even better for each participant," said Slide the City® spokeswoman Amy Gessel. "2017 brings our third slide season and it is sure to be our best yet."

Slide the City® will bring vendors, music, food, and the thousand-foot slide to cities coast-to-coast. Throughout the summer, adventure seekers can race their friends through three city blocks on this enormous slide. Locations including Norfolk, Day Break, Goshen, Chisolm and Mandan are already open for registration and additional locations are added to the website weekly.

"People like Slide the City® because it takes your backyard slip'n'slide and multiplies it by a thousand!" said Slide the City® spokesman Maxwell Christen. "People love spending time with their family and friends and having a unique summer adventure."

Event organizers are also excited about their new partnership with Eventbrite, the leading global event technology platform which powers more than two million events each year. With a streamlined and mobile-optimized registration experience, it will be easier than ever for more sliders to join the fun in 2017.

All those over 5 years of age and 46 inches tall are welcome to slide! Visit www.slidethecity.com for more information about dates and locations or see what fans have to say on the Slide the City® Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/slidethecity