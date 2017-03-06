Spring Forward with Extra Points and Party People Games at Barona Resort & Casino's Daylight Saving Time Celebration

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Barona Resort & Casino is celebrating the beginning of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12 with games, food, fun, and extra chances to win! All Club Barona members will receive 7X Points on all slot and keno machines and 3X Points on all video poker games from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 9 p.m. to midnight.

"Losing one hour of sleep doesn't seem so bad while earning extra points on all your favorite games," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Be sure and set your clocks forward so you don't miss out on Daylight Saving Time festivities at Barona!"

Additionally, the Barona Party People will host exciting games and giveaways from noon to 9 p.m. for even more fun on the casino floor. Points multiplied are redeemable for cashback during this one-day celebration.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,100 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.