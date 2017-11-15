Spring Framework Creator Launches Atomist for Development Automation With $22 Million in Series A Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Today on stage at Structure 2017, Atomist is formally launching and unveiling its Development Automation Platform with an Open Source client and API. As part of today's launch, Atomist is announcing $22 million in Series A funding from Accel and Matrix Partners.

Atomist's Development Automation Platform brings event-driven automation to the practice of software development and delivery. Automation is commonplace in other areas of IT, but developers have lacked a way to automate many difficult and tedious aspects of shipping great software. By reducing toil, developers can focus on what really adds value: creating new projects, shipping features, and continuously improving existing code. With Atomist, developers finally have an automation platform of their own instead of having to make do with systems designed for others.

"We care deeply about helping developers focus on what really matters," said Atomist co-founder and CEO Rod Johnson. Johnson created the popular Spring Framework and founded SpringSource which was acquired by VMware in 2009. "Frameworks solve generic problems so that developers can add value in areas where they offer unique competitive advantage. But frameworks can only shoulder some of the overall burdens of development. Automation is the next frontier."

Customers on Atomist

"Atomist has become a critical member of our dev team and allows us to efficiently manage and control our development process," said Brian Conneen, Chief Technology Officer, Marlette Funding.

"Atomist allows us to focus on improving our products instead of custom developer tools by making automation easy with actionable information available to all team members," said Tapani Moilanen, Chief Architect, Kyyti Group.

"Atomist has improved our globe-spanning team's daily workflow. It gives us a single interface to both monitor the change introduced by development as well as a way to manage contributions from our community," said Ben Hale, Cloud Foundry Java Lead, Pivotal.

"We are excited to use Atomist in our team. The bridge it forms between multiple tools is an incredible asset that will allow us to speed up development and have happier developers in the meantime," said Emma Wilson, Software Engineer, NVIDIA.

"Ensuring consistent provisioning and management of applications and infrastructure for a growing platform can be challenging. Atomist allows us to focus on what matters, writing valuable time saving automations that allow developers end to end visibility and control," said Donovan Muller, Lead Technical Partner, Barclays Africa.

Atomist's unique technology comprehends the structure and context of a team's software projects and process. Atomist uses traditional techniques such as parser generators, along with a novel technology called microgrammars, to parse and contextualize code. It correlates event streams from activity at the various stages of development, and represents them as a model of code, people, and process in a graph database. This innovative model provides the critical knowledge that Atomist uses to automate tricky tasks that require a rich understanding of a team's code and process.

Atomist makes starting new projects easy by automating the creation of Git repos, ready for use with no manual steps required. Atomist applies transforms to a source project to convert it into a new one, doing away with hard to maintain templates. Atomist also configures existing systems for issue tracking and continuous integration, and creates chat channels for notifications and actions on the project, so that developers can be instantly productive.

By tapping into Atomist's insight into their environment, developers gain visibility and control over the entire delivery process. The right information and context is delivered to the right people, where they can take immediate action, like initiating a release from a button in Slack. By tracking and alerting on critical stages of the development process, Atomist reduces the time teams spend checking build status, waiting for code reviews and approvals, and pending releases that are ready to go. Atomist helps teams ship faster.

Atomist's understanding of code and project context enables developers to automate the software improvement process. Rolling out framework and library updates across projects is a snap as Atomist automatically creates the necessary code changes on a new branch and raises a pull request in each project to be updated, whether one or one hundred projects need the update.

Atomist is the automation API and programming model for your developer tools with native Slack integration for notifications and commands. Teams can customize Atomist's built-in automations by modifying how events get handled or formatting notifications, or writing wholly new automations to capture their unique development flow. Unlike statically defined workflows, Atomist's event-driven model means that teams can compose and evolve flexible development flows based on events.

With an open source client, command-line interface and GraphQL API, it's easy to get started developing automations, then deploy and run them in the cloud or self-hosted. Atomist is the API for software.

"The velocity of application development is most dependent on automation," said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. "Atomist is built on this concept, seeking to automate and integrate the entire length of a developer's toolchain."

Key Features

Create Fast . Atomist can make any project into a software factory, so you don't have to maintain templates. Just point Atomist at a running project, and it will make you a new one, ready for development. Get started fast.

. Atomist can make any project into a software factory, so you don't have to maintain templates. Just point Atomist at a running project, and it will make you a new one, ready for development. Get started fast. Ship Faster . Atomist understands the complete project lifecycle, so it can automatically merge and notify those who need to know about each stage. Never miss a chance to ship new code because you didn't know it was ready.

. Atomist understands the complete project lifecycle, so it can automatically merge and notify those who need to know about each stage. Never miss a chance to ship new code because you didn't know it was ready. Always Be Improving . Make fixes in one place, and have them applied across all your projects. Upgrade to a new library and Atomist can apply the upgrade everywhere it's needed. Make sure security flaws are fixed consistently across every vulnerable project. Atomist takes the tedium out of continuous improvement.

. Make fixes in one place, and have them applied across all your projects. Upgrade to a new library and Atomist can apply the upgrade everywhere it's needed. Make sure security flaws are fixed consistently across every vulnerable project. Atomist takes the tedium out of continuous improvement. Slack Integration . Get visibility over the full delivery lifecycle without ever leaving the channel. Get notifications with just the right amount of context -- no channel spam! -- and take action without swapping tools: merge builds, accept PRs, raise and comment on issues, it's all right there.

. Get visibility over the full delivery lifecycle without ever leaving the channel. Get notifications with just the right amount of context -- no channel spam! -- and take action without swapping tools: merge builds, accept PRs, raise and comment on issues, it's all right there. Open and Extensible. The Atomist Automation API is open source and easy to extend, and Atomist builds on open standards such as GraphQL. Add your own custom automations, and share great ideas with the community.

About Atomist

Atomist aims to free developers from toil so they can concentrate on work that adds business value. With the Atomist Development Automation Platform, developers can create, ship, and continuously improve their software faster than ever before. Atomist was founded in 2015, is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Accel and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit atomist.com or @atomist.