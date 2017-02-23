Spring Icebreaking on Lake St. Pierre and Surrounding Area

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) -

Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

The Canadian Coast Guard advises people living nearby or using the areas east of the Laviolette Bridge in Trois-Rivières and on the shores of Lake St. Pierre, that spring icebreaking operations will begin on the north and south shores of Lake St. Pierre, Bécancour and Gentilly areas as early as February 23, 2017. The date is subject to change with no notice and the Coast Guard notes that icebreaking could begin after that date, according to operational needs or the prevailing weather conditions.

The purpose of this yearly operation is to dislodge ice at the mouths of the tributaries in order to prevent ice jams and flooding that can result from the spring break-up. The icebreaker CCGS Amundsen and the Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft CCGS Mamilossa or CCGS Sipu Muin will carry out the operation.

The Canadian Coast Guard strongly recommends that pedestrians, fishermen and snowmobilers get off the ice when they see the icebreaker or hovercraft in the area. The ice may move, and this may create a real danger for anyone in the area. Owners of facilities or equipment on the ice should move them safely ashore before operations begin.

CCGS Amundsen has a red hull with a transverse white band and a white funnel bearing a maple leaf. The Mamilossa and the Sipu Muin are air-cushion vehicles whose engines produce a noise similar to an aircraft.

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit www.marinfo.gc.ca or www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter! twitter.com/DFO_CCG_Quebec

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Lac%20St-Pierre.jpg