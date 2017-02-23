Spring Icebreaking on Lake St.Louis

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) -

The Canadian Coast Guard is informing nearby residents and those using the shores of Lake St. Louis that it intends to begin spring icebreaking operations at the entrance of the St. Lawrence Seaway, on the north and south shores of the Lake and in Bay Des Cascades, around February 23, 2017. The date is subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or prevailing weather conditions.

The purpose of this annual operation is to break up the ice at the mouth of the river's tributaries in order to prevent ice jams and flooding that may result from the spring thaw.

Owners of facilities or equipment on the ice should move them safely ashore before operations begin. The Canadian Coast Guard strongly recommends that pedestrians, fishermen and snowmobilers leave the ice when they see an icebreaker or a hovercraft in the vicinity. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone in the area of a Canadian Coast Guard unit.

The operation will be carried out by a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft, either the CCGS Mamilossa or the CCGS Sipu Muin, an air-cushioned vehicle with engines that produce a noise similar to those of an aircraft.

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit www.marinfo.gc.ca or www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca.

