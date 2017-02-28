Spring Is in the Air at the Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa

Resort offers full calendar of fun and exciting events for families, couples, friends, and bridal parties

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - The Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa, an award-winning destination resort on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, offers a variety of exciting events this spring for guests from throughout the region.

Adventure-seekers, aspiring sleuths, and adrenaline junkies will "die" for the Resort's Murder Mystery Dinner and Show on Saturday, March 4. With a new plot at every show, this spine-tingling experience is one you're not likely to forget. The $85 per person fee includes the show, light appetizers, dinner, dessert, and coffee. Overnight hotel accommodations are available, including the Murder Mystery Hotel Package starting at $299 which includes two tickets and one room.

Get engaged over the holidays? The Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa offers a premium, waterfront, destination wedding location and will showcase its many offerings during its Seventh Annual Bridal Show on Saturday, March 18, from 2:00 to 5:00pm. This is an amazing opportunity for couples to preview what the Resort has to offer, meet some of the best local vendors, and gain ideas from experts in the wedding industry.

Attendees will experience a magnificent afternoon enjoying complimentary champagne, tasting delicious wedding menu items, and touring the entire Resort property, including multiple wedding site options and the Resort's brand new luxury suite, available to couples and their wedding party for "day of" preparation and celebration. To make planning even easier, the area's best wedding vendors will be on hand to provide attendees with an array of wedding inspiration. Tickets for the Bridal Show are $10 in advance, click here. Or $15 at the door.

When it comes to Easter, we are celebrating the holiday all month long! Starting with early visits from the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 during our breakfast buffets. We are also hosting a fun-filled, Eastertime community event held on Sunday, April 9 from 2-5pm. Hop into the fun with all the classic games and contests, a petting zoo, scavenger hunt and more. There will be a little bit of something for everyone to help ring in Spring! Keep the egg rolling with Family Bingo Night on Thursday, April 13. Doors open at 4:30pm and Bingo starts at 6:45pm with prizes for everyone. Easter Weekend at the Rod 'N' Reel is the perfect spot for the entire family. Breakfast buffets are being served on Saturday, April 15, from 8am until noon and Sunday, April 16 from 8am until 1pm. Click here for more information. For Easter dinner, enjoy the Easter Dinner Buffet on Sunday, April 16, from 3-6pm. Featuring delicious selections such as top round, baked ham, fried shrimp, soy ginger salmon, fried chicken, shrimp bisque, Italian wedding soup, assorted side dishes, salad station and a wide variety of desserts, there is something to please every palate. And if you just want to pamper yourself and treat your feet to a sweet treat, come into the CB Salon & Spa for the Easter Parade Spa Pedicure available throughout the month of April which includes a limited edition Peeps polish change. It promises to be an eggcellent month!

Fishing Season Opening Day is April 15 and Chesapeake Beach is the charter fishing capital of Maryland since 1946. Get all your fishing supplies at the Resort's tackle shop and spend the day out on the bay as the Resort houses the largest charter fishing fleet on the Chesapeake Bay. For large parties or relaxed sightseeing and cruising, Miss Lizzy the Resort's headboat, is the perfect fit. Trolling trips begin April 16 to May 15 for trophy Rock fishing excursions or enjoy the many water sports through CB Rentals from bicycling and paddleboards to Pontoon boats and Jet skis. View all our rentals here. The Resort also boasts two marinas, The Rod 'N' Reel Dock and Marina West with seasonal slip discounts.

The Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa's newest event, the 1st Annual Chesapeake Beach Craft Beer Festival, is scheduled for April 29 from noon until 6:00pm Sample over 50 incredible craft beers from 26 breweries, both Maryland locals and popular national brands, on the Resort's white sand beach overlooking the Chesapeake Bay!

An on-air personality from WRNR 103.1FM will serve as the MC as music fills the air. Raffle prizes, including items such as sporting event tickets, brewery tours, and gift cards, will be awarded every ½ hour starting at 1:00pm VIP tickets are available for $55 in advance or $65 at the door (VIP admission includes a 12:00pm entry time, access to VIP section, and complimentary food). General Admission tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door (entrance time is 2:00pm) Special tickets are also available for Designated Drivers at $15 (may enter at any time). Visit online for tickets.

For more information on any of these events and to purchase tickets, plus view hotel packages and special rates, visit the Resort's website at www.CBResortSpa.com or call 866-312-5596. The Resort complex is located at 4165 Mears Avenue, Chesapeake Beach, Maryland 20732. Minutes from Annapolis and Washington, DC, the Resort is also one of the easiest event venues accessed by boat from the Chesapeake Bay. Flashing Green "1" at: LAT 76°31 20 W, LONG 38°41 30 N.

