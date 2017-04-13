Spring Manufacturers Institute Joins The Manufacturing Institute's Dream It. Do It. Network

Partnership will change the image of manufacturing for youth and raise awareness of spring manufacturing careers

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - The Manufacturing Institute and Spring Manufacturers Institute (SMI) announced a partnership to reach the next generation of spring manufacturing workers. SMI is one of just two industry associations that have joined the Institute's Dream It. Do It. program, which raises awareness of careers in manufacturing.

Through this partnership, SMI and its members will have access to market-tested materials targeting young people, parents, and teachers about a career in modern manufacturing. The Dream It. Do It. program will be an important element in SMI's ongoing strategy to reach youth. The strategy includes organizing plant tours and school visits on Manufacturing Day in October 2017, and growing a network of industry "champions" to lead youth activities in regions across the country.

"We believe the Dream It. Do It. program is a game changer in the way we connect with the next generation pipeline of young people needed to support our businesses in the future," said SMI president Mike Betts who is also the chairman and CEO of Betts Company. "Attracting talented students to careers in manufacturing is critically important to the ongoing success of SMI member companies."

Jim Parsons, senior vice president, Myers Spring, is serving as SMI's Dream It. Do It. champion. "Spring manufacturing offers a large range of opportunities for students to get involved and make things that matter. With advanced technology, this industry provides higher paying jobs with good career advancement paths and clean work environments," said Parsons. More than 20 SMI ambassador companies are already participating in Manufacturing Day tours and Dream it. Do It. activities.

Established in 2005, Dream It. Do It. works to change the perception of the industry and inspire next-generation workers to pursue manufacturing careers. The initiative offers local manufacturers, schools, community-based organizations and other stakeholders the opportunity to partner with a respected national platform to promote manufacturing as a top tier career choice in the United States.

Organizations and companies interested in participating should contact SMI executive director Lynne Carr at 630-495-8588 or email: lynne@smihq.org.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge information and services to the nation's manufacturers. The Institute is the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

About Spring Manufacturers Institute

Founded in 1933, the Spring Manufacturers Institute (SMI) is an association of companies that manufacture springs, and their associate suppliers. The members of SMI work together to meet the key issues of the industry worldwide: quality, materials, technology, government regulations. SMI provides many services, including a quarterly magazine, Springs, a variety of technical publications, spring design software, industry data, seminars, meetings, safety and regulatory compliance, and technical assistance. For more information on SMI, visit: www.smihq.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/12/11G135805/Images/SMI_poster_8-dec0e9c29887a6ba8ff04561ca4080b7.jpg