Spring Venture Group CMO Alex Allen Wins Ingram's 40 Under Forty Award

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - Apr 14, 2017) - Spring Venture Group is extremely proud to announce that Alex Allen, Chief Marketing Officer, is a recipient of the 2017 Ingram's 40 Under Forty award! Each year, 40 of Kansas City's top business professionals receive this high honor from Ingram's Magazine. Alex now joins SVG 40 Under Forty alums, CEO, Chris Giuliani (2014) and Co-Founder and COO, Jeffery Anderson (2013).

This award recognizes those who not only lead within their business but who also help push Kansas City forward with their civic engagement efforts. Alex's work within SVG is paralleled by his commitment to participation with local and national non-profit organizations.

Since joining SVG in 2012, Alex has provided massive impact within all areas of the business. Giuliani says, "Alex came to SVG as a one-person marketing division supporting 15 agents and has grown the team to now support 200 agents. Alex is not just the leader of the SVG marketing department, he is a leader at SVG and a great partner of the business, a thought leader I heavily rely on."

When asked to define what Alex means to SVG, Anderson said, "We value accountability, authenticity and innovation, and Alex sets a great example of living the values for our people and demonstrates the impact people can have on our company. Since 2012 he's done an exceptional job in taking the helm of our marketing department that was just past 'start-up' mode, and really bringing us into a position today where we are setting the standard for innovation in the industry."

To learn more about the award and to see a full list of 2017 winners, visit: http://ingrams.com/article/40-under-forty-the-class-of-2017/

Spring Venture Group is an inside sales and marketing company with product offerings in life and health insurance. We create a customer experience that meets our clients' needs by utilizing a series of proprietary applications and machine learning algorithms. At SVG, employees come first and every voice is respected. We believe that our three values of authenticity, accountability, and innovation will help us create opportunities for leaders while building a world-class insurance distribution platform. Visit www.springventuregroup.com for more information or find us on all major social media platforms!