Spring Venture Group Wins Business Insurance Best Companies Award

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - We are proud to announce our selection as one of Business Insurance Magazine's Best Places To Work 2016. Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual feature by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurers and other providers with the highest employee engagement and satisfaction.

The 2016 award, given to 75 high-performing companies throughout the country, highlights the best of the insurance industry and emphasizes those companies that show a strong commitment to employee benefits and other programs that their employees value.

A few members of SVG's leadership team provided insight into what this award means for SVG's teams:

"I am especially proud of the fact that employee surveys and satisfaction determine winners of this award. We consider awards to be a great source of motivation for years to come. I'm consistently impressed by our teams and this award is an indicator that we are doing things the right way." - Chris Giuliani, CEO

"Our positive environment is rooted in the authentic connections we make with each other, and our people take on the responsibility of not only preserving but enhancing our culture. We recognize the contributions our people make every day to the company we are, and the one we're becoming, together, and we'd like to thank them for their efforts. - Jeffery Anderson, COO

"At SVG, it's all about the people -- our people drive our business and our success. We want to create an unmatched employment experience for them so they are proud and excited to join, stay, and grow with us." - Leslie Shea, VP, Human Resources

Spring Venture Group is an inside sales and marketing company with product offerings in the areas of Health and Life Insurance. What makes us a unique organization is our emphasis on providing high quality marketing and leads to our sales advisors so that they can focus all of their efforts on being productive on the phone. We create a customer experience that meets our clients' needs while also saving them the most money possible. We believe that comparison shopping for the best rate is the strongest value proposition, and results in our agents having everything they need to close the sale and bring considerable savings to our customers.