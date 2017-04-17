SpringHill Suites Hosts Wine Tasting Workshop April 27th

Paso Robles California hotel indulges visitors with a Cass Winery Mobile Wine Workshop

ATASCADERO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Local wine lovers and travelers are in for a taste of indulgence at one of Paso Robles' most iconic hotels this spring. The date is set for SpringHill Suites Paso Robles Atascadero's Art of Local Hospitality Night, which will feature Cass Winery's Mobile Wine Workshop, this April 27th at the Atascadero hotel.

Cass Winery's Wine Workshop offers guests a broad range of wine programs, each focusing on a different aspect of wine, from education to exploration and appreciation. Union & Vine restaurant will also be featuring live music and complimentary appetizers. For those with differing tastes and a penchant for craft brews instead of wine, Firestone Walker Brewing Company will also be onsite, offering a complimentary beer tasting from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Located in the heart of Paso Robles, California Wine Country, the SpringHill Suites Atascadero celebrates the best flavors of the region, with hotel room experiences to match the beauty and diversity of the area. While staying at the hotel, guests can enjoy easy access to some of the area's best wineries, and embark on a tour of the scenic Wine Country, before unwinding in their room with amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV and mini-refrigerator.

The hotel and its team, along with Cass Winery, will be showcasing what makes Paso Robles such a great destination for wine lovers at the workshop this April 27th, where guests can learn more about the region's history cultivating some of California's most notable wines.

The price for the Cass Winery Mobile Wine Workshop is $15 per person, and space is limited. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a spot. To make a reservation for the workshop, please call 805-462-3500 ext 4907. The hotel will be taking reservations until all spots are filled.

About the SpringHill Suites Paso Robles Atascadero

Boasting an exceptional location, SpringHill Suites Paso Robles Atascadero offers convenient access to Paso Robles' wine country and a variety of other attractions. The hotel's all-suite accommodations offer spacious, thoughtfully appointed lodging. Each suite boasts separate living and sleeping areas, free Wi-Fi access and a flat-screen TV. Guests can start their morning in Atascadero with a free hot breakfast, then take a swim in the outdoor pool. The hotel also features a full fitness center and delectable California cuisine at its signature restaurant, Union & Vine. If you're looking for a contemporary destination for a meeting or wedding, the hotel boasts three modern venues and cutting-edge planning services. And thanks to its prime location, you'll have no trouble exploring over 300 unique wineries in the Paso Robles area. In addition, it's only 15 minutes from the beaches, shops and sights that line the Central Coast.