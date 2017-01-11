Springhouse Delivers Streamlined Appraisal Management Solutions to goodmortgage.com

Through its end-to-end appraisal management services, Springhouse helps goodmortgage.com achieve cost savings and business expansion

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Springhouse, a full-service appraisal management company, is providing end-to-end appraisal management services to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation® dba as goodmortgage.com, helping to streamline its operations.

goodmortgage.com is a leading independent mortgage lender that has worked with several individual appraisers and appraisal management companies (AMCs) for more than 17 years. As the company grew and expanded into more states, it recognized the need to partner with a national AMC and turned to Springhouse because of its national scale combined with local expertise, hallmark customer service and customizable approach to meet the needs of an online direct consumer lender. By utilizing Springhouse's end-to-end appraisal management services, goodmortgage.com was able to:

Reduce appraisal staffing costs by 67 percent

Streamline its appraisal process by consolidating 96 percent of orders with Springhouse

Expand its business into new states and territories more quickly and easily

"Springhouse's national scale has eliminated the hassle of having to look for new, licensed appraisers in every state we move into," said Keith Luedeman, managing director of goodmortgage.com. "Every appraisal we make starts with Springhouse, and they've handled every type of order perfectly with their consultative approach and deep industry experience. Our partnership with Springhouse truly does help us close loans faster."

"goodmortgage.com is an example of a company that wants to grow while continuing to deliver a high level of customer service," said J. Kevin Raney, chief executive officer and president of Springhouse. "We're thrilled that our relationship with goodmortgage.com has helped it progress on its expansion plans while achieving more efficient operations, stronger quality controls and better customer relations."

About Springhouse®

Springhouse is a full-service appraisal management company (AMC) that acts as an intermediary that aims to expedite orders and reduce the cost of the real estate appraisal process. We focus on serving needs in originations, loan servicing, secondary trading and commercial markets. Springhouse is an indirect subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, S.A., a premier marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries.

About First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation® dba goodmortgage.com

For more than 17 years, goodmortgage.com has been committed to providing mortgage services that humanize the loan process with a personal touch to make sure its customers always have what they need, every step of the way. In May 2016, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation acquired goodmortgage.com with plans to expand the digital geographic footprint while remaining committed to customer service.

About Altisource®