Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure to Keynote at PegaWorld 2017

Pegasystems' annual conference to explore how technology can empower organizations to achieve new levels of performance and make change a competitive advantage

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will keynote at PegaWorld, the annual Pega conference taking place June 4-7 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Claure will join other leaders from around the world to discuss how technology can empower enterprises to establish a rhythm of continuous and accelerated advancement by designing software for business outcomes that leverage change.

Now in its 15th year and expected to be the largest yet, PegaWorld is expected to bring together more than 4000 industry trailblazers and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations. Throughout the four-day conference, presenters will highlight how global enterprises are improving customer engagement and business operations as consumer expectations continue to shift and their needs become increasingly complex. In addition to client stories, sessions will cover the practical role of key technologies in driving success, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, robotic automation, cloud, and mobile.

The event will feature breakout sessions and panel discussions presented by top global brands including AAA Insurance, Air France, Allianz, British Airways, British Gas, Cisco, New York Life, Scotiabank, UBS, UnitedHealthcare, Virgin Media, Vodafone, and many more. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of the latest solutions from Pega and its partners in the tech pavilion, as well as receive hands-on training in Pega technology through more than 20 boot camps, workshops, and trainings.

For more information on PegaWorld, including the initial agenda and how to register, visit https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary:

"We're excited about the great line-up of speakers, hands-on training sessions, and product demonstrations our attendees will have access to at PegaWorld 2017," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "We're bringing together a powerful combination of clients, partners, media, analysts, and thought leaders to educate and enable enterprises with the knowledge they need to become customer-centric organizations that thrive in today's competitive marketplace."

