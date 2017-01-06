Spriza Announces 1st Tranche of Private Placement Financing

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) -

Spriza Media Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Spriza") (TSX VENTURE:SPZ) is pleased to announce the closing of the 1st tranche of the previously announced financing for gross proceeds of $222,000. The Corporation will issue 7,400,000 units. Each Unit will consist of one common share of Spriza ("Common Share") and one warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 2 years after the issuance of the Warrant ("Expiry Date").

The Corporation is also wishes to announce that insiders of the corporation invested a total of $37,000 into this placement.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month and 1 day hold period from the date of issuance of such securities.

The Corporation intends to have additional closings in the near future.

A finder's fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering may be paid, on all or any portion of the funds raised pursuant to the Offering (not including Existing Shareholder Exemption subscribers).

About Spriza

Spriza's patent pending technology allows brands and agencies to generate unforgettable moments connecting consumers to the brands they love. Our campaigns effectively drive focused and quantifiable returns for our clients by combining incentive-based marketing with audience targeted promotions; turning any marketing effort into a successful, widespread campaign with a measurable impact both to the Brands and Spriza.

