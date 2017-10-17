Sprott Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Sprott Inc. (TSX: SII) ("Sprott" or the "Company") today announced that at the request of the Board of Directors and Sprott management, Marc Faber has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately.

"The recent comments by Dr. Faber are deeply disappointing and are completely contradictory with the views of Sprott and its employees," said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott. "We pride ourselves on being a diverse organization and comments of this sort will not be tolerated. We are committed to providing an inclusive workplace for all of our employees and we extend the same respect to our clients and investors."

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Corporation is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Corporation also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.