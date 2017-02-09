Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources Announce Closing of Previously Announced Business Combination and Name Change to Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Sprott Resource Corp. ("SRC") (TSX:SCP) and Adriana Resources Inc. (now renamed Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.) ("ADI" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ADI) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which ADI acquired 100% of the outstanding 96,672,102 SRC common shares and SRC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADI. Holders of common shares of SRC received 3.0 ADI common shares per common share of SRC held. ADI shareholders of record on the business day immediately prior to the closing date for the Arrangement were issued one-quarter of a common share purchase warrant in respect of each ADI share held, with each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") having a five-year term and a strike price of $0.333 per share (the "Warrant Distribution").

In connection with the Arrangement, Sprott Inc. ("Sprott"), a fund managed by a subsidiary of Sprott, and Term Oil Inc. (a corporation controlled by Arthur Richards (Rick) Rule IV, Chairman of Sprott US Holdings Inc.) also invested, concurrently with the closing of the Arrangement, an aggregate of $15 million in the combined Company by purchasing a combination of ADI common shares and Warrants (collectively, the "Concurrent Private Placements"). The Arrangement, the Warrant Distribution, the Concurrent Private Placements are referred to collectively as the "Transaction".

Immediately following completion of the Transaction, ADI changed its name to Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. ("SRHI").

The common shares of SRHI, including those issued pursuant to the Transaction are expected to be listed and begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "SRHI" on or about February 13, 2017. The ADI common shares and the SRC common shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and the TSX, respectively, concurrent with the listing of the SRHI common shares. Subsequently, SRC will apply to cease to be reporting issuer.

In connection with the Transaction, the board of directors of the Company was reconstituted and is now made up of the current members of the board of directors of SRC (other than Peter Grosskopf, who is stepping down from the board of directors of SRC in connection with the closing of the Arrangement) together with Donald K. Charter, Chairman of ADI, Rick Rule, Chairman of Sprott US Holdings Inc. and Xinting (Tony) Wang. Rick Rule is being appointed Vice Chairman of the board of directors of SRHI. Following the Transaction, the management of the Company is being reconstituted and will be made up of the current SRC management together with Mr. Rule as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") and Michael Harrison, former President and CEO of ADI, as Managing Director. The Company also entered into a management services agreement and an amended and restated partnership agreement with Sprott Consulting Limited Partnership to provide for the Company's day-to-day operations.

"We are very pleased that the shareholders of SRC and ADI voted in favour of this transaction to create a new, diversified resource holding company with a strong portfolio of core assets," said Steve Yuzpe, incoming CEO of SRHI. "The combination of the two businesses has strengthened our balance sheet and enhanced our management team with the additions of Rick Rule as CIO and Michael Harrison as Managing Director. We are also pleased to welcome Rick and Don Charter to our Board of Directors."

"With excellent deal flow, a deep bench of resource investment professionals, approximately $55 million in cash and no debt, we believe SRHI is extremely well positioned to create value for our shareholders at an attractive phase of the natural resource cycle," said Rick Rule, incoming CIO of SRHI.

Sprott Resource Consulting Limited Partnership also received 21,750,000 Warrants as a long term incentive to replace the profit distribution program that was previously in place at Sprott Resource Partnership and which was terminated upon completion of the Transaction.

The first tranche of the previously announced best efforts marketed private placement offering (the "Marketed Offering") to accredited investors, each unit comprised of one common share and one Warrant, at a price of $0.25 per unit, is expected to close in mid-February, 2017. It is expected that the second tranche will close in March, 2017.

Following the Transaction, SRHI intends to transition from a private equity firm to a diversified holding company focused on owning businesses that its management team believes can generate sustainable free cash flow or attractive returns on investment in the natural resource industry. Management expects that it will take less than 12 months to make the transition from a private equity firm to a diversified holding company.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. ("SRHI") is a publicly-listed diversified holding company focused on holding businesses in the natural resource industry. Based in Toronto, SRHI is part of the Sprott Group of Companies and is managed by a team of leading resource investment professionals. Our current holdings are concentrated in the mining and energy sectors. We take an active role in the companies in which we invest and are committed to being high-value partners to the management teams we back and the co-investors who invest alongside us. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresourceholdings.com.

