SPYR Expanding Availability of Pocket Starships to Gamers by the Billions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - SPYR, Inc. ( OTCQB : SPYR) continues to get its flagship game, Pocket Starships, in front of more and more gamers. In the last month alone, we have learned that SPYR has increased the number of potential people who can find and play Pocket Starships by the billions.

First, the company announced that Pocket Starships is among the first games that can be played in Facebook's new PC app "Gameroom," and then SPYR released news that the game is now available on 46 separate game portals throughout the world and counting.

In addition to the 1.8 billion monthly active users on Facebook who can find Pocket Starships on the social networking site's Gameroom, each one of these game portals has a unique user base of its own and, combined, these 46 portals are exposing Pocket Starships to more than 100 Million monthly active users. SPYR also anticipates that before the end of next quarter, a Windows update will be added to Pocket Starships that will allow an additional 350 million potential users to access the game through their Windows devices.

SPYR says its ability to make Pocket Starships available on all of these portals, as well as on mobile devices is only possible because of the unique cross-platform aspect of the game. And because Pocket Starships is available on these portals, it provides the opportunity for the space-themed game to be "featured" at any time on each individual portal, which, of course, increases visibility, the game's users and revenue coming into the company through in-app purchases by the players.

Pocket Starships is built on a unique engine that makes it one of only a few titles that offers real-time, cross platform play allowing both PC and Mobile devices to play against other gamers simultaneously. The team behind the development of Pocket Starships can help SPYR to use the unique engine on which the game is built, to design a whole host of other games, and then use its ability to capture both PC and Mobile gamers who can play against each other simultaneously as a continued advantage over other games.

As the company seeks out new titles to publish, and as new games are developed using this unique engine, SPYR can take advantage of its current marketing formula that is making Pocket Starships available to 100s of millions of gamers and use that same formula on all of its future titles including those developed using the real-time, cross platform engine.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a Content Development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with research reports, corporate videos, CEO interviews and feature news articles.

Stock Market Media Group is an exclusive publisher for news, updates, alerts and information on SPYR, Inc. ["SPYR"]. Our publications about SPYR are based solely upon SPYR's authorized press releases, and SPYR's legal disclosures made in SPYR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Before we publish any SPYR related content, our articles undergo compliance reviews and factual verifications, including written confirmation of the facts we publish from SPYR, and separately from SPYR's Legal Counsel for Securities and Regulatory compliance, Mailander Law Office, Inc.

Separate from the confirmed factual content of our articles about SPYR, we may from time to time include our own opinions about SPYR, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about SPYR are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning SPYR or any other securities are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications about SPYR are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at: www.sec.gov, where you can also find all of SPYR's filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks.

We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or adviser. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Our publications about SPYR are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

SEC RULE 17b

COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. In order to be in full compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), we are disclosing that we entered into a contract with SPYR for one year on February 1, 2015. We agreed to publish articles, news, updates, alerts and information about SPYR, subject to SPYR's written confirmation of factual content, and the separate confirmation of factual content by SPYR's Legal Counsel for Securities and Regulatory Compliance. In exchange for our services, SPYR agreed to compensate us with a monthly fee of $5,000.00. Additionally, SPYR agreed to issue to us 250,000 shares of SPYR's Restricted Common Stock. Our rights to sell any of this Restricted Common Stock are subject to prior compliance with all U.S. Securities Laws, including but not limited to Rule 144. Further, our sale of any of the Restricted Common Stock is subject to a volume restriction providing that we may only sell 5,000 shares daily for every 250,000 shares of daily trading volume.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com.