SPYR Signs Multi-Game Publishing Deal

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - SPYR, INC. ( OTC PINK : SPYR) -- a holding company with a wholly owned subsidiary in the mobile game and app development and publishing industry -- today announced that it has signed a publishing and development deal with Reset Studios for the development of at least two new idle tapper games to be published by SPYR, the first of which will feature characters and storylines from a well-known animated television series.

Pursuant to the publishing agreement with Reset Studios, SPYR is currently in negotiations for licenses with multiple televisions series' IP holders that would allow gamers to play as their favorite characters from major television series and battle increasingly difficult enemies to unlock new characters and rewards.

The idle tapper genre is a relatively new game genre in which players repeatedly perform simple actions, such as tapping their screens, to gain currency and progress in the game. The game continues even in the player's absence, resulting in the accumulation of rewards every time the player reopens the game. This feature makes idle tapper games among the most engaging genres, as players enjoy returning to the game to see their exponential progress. Players also have the option to make purchases in-game to speed up their progression.

Reset Studios develops games for all platforms, with a focus on the free-to-play market. Before becoming an independent company, the Reset team was responsible for the development and much of the success of Heroes of Newerth, a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that launched in 2010 and attracted over 30 million users.

"Idle tapper games are becoming increasingly popular because they're so simple and easy for anyone to pick up and play," said Brad Bower, CEO of Reset Studios. "We're thrilled to work with SPYR to develop new titles and continue innovating in this growing genre. Incorporating characters and content from a celebrated animated television series into the games will make them even more fun and irresistible to play."

"We are very excited to announce that we have entered into this agreement with Reset Studios," said James R. Thompson, CEO and President of SPYR. "We're impressed by the team's deep understanding of how to engage users through compelling gameplay while simultaneously maximizing revenue. Moreover, the success of the idle tapper genre right now reinforces that these are exactly the type of games we want to be publishing as we continue to grow our mobile game portfolio."

SPYR anticipates announcing at least one of the IP deals before the end of this year.

About SPYR

SPYR, INC. is a holding company that through its wholly owned subsidiary SPYR APPS, LLC, is engaged in mobile application and game publishing and development. The Company is currently exploring opportunities for additional acquisitions in these and other verticals, including mobile application and game development, in order to expand its holdings, to drive and increase revenue and to generate profits and build value for shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement:

