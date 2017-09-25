SPYRUS collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate secure Internet of Things solutions

Verified security hardware and software enhance interoperability and faster time to production

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - SPYRUS, Inc. today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get secure IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

The first family of devices to be listed is the FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Rosetta® microSDHC product line executing the SPYRUS Cryptographic Operating System (SPYCOS®). The additional Rosetta microSDHC products certified in this HSM category include TrustedFlash® for secure storage and Rosetta Secure Boot that can be configured to boot a Linux or Windows 10 IoT Core. Additional SPYRUS products will include the Rosetta USB and USB 3.0 Windows To Go, Linux2Go™ and PocketVault P-3X encrypted storage devices containing the SPYCOS HSM for authentication and/or encryption to the IoT services and devices. The SPYRUS devices act as Hardware Roots of Trust which are vital for mission critical applications such as real time health monitoring of aircraft, power grids, other national infrastructures, telemedicine, and homeland security. As today's IoT devices proliferate and are increasingly important to provide input for large scale analytic processes their security becomes increasingly important. Today's network enabled IoT devices are vulnerable to intrusion, denial of services, and hijacking threats that can escalate to Distributed Denials of Service (DDOS) such as the well-publicized Mirai Trojan horse virus.

The fundamental benefit of the SPYRUS HSM FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Microsoft Azure IoT certified devices is the creation of a trustworthy, secure operational environment which is an absolute requirement in the deployment of IoT devices. Overlaying this technology are the SPYRUS evolutionary concepts in remote discovery, attestation and authentication as evidenced by US Patent 9,521,123 for Secure File Encryption and patent application 15/462,697 for Secure Remote Authentication of Local Machine Services Using Secret Sharing.

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart a customer's IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "SPYRUS supports the current and evolving technologies of the Internet of Things, including Raspberry Pi, Qualcomm Dragonboard, and TI OMAP integration, with its extensive, multiple form factor product lines of hardware based encryption and digital signing devices. SPYRUS continues its leadership and investment in the expansion of its formidable hardware security product lines to ensure rapid integration of high assurance products into the IoT ecosystem for mission critical applications. Integration of SPYRUS products significantly decreases the usual customization and work required for compatibility, helping customers get started quickly on their IoT solution."

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world," said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. "With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further."

The extensive SPYRUS HSM product line also includes the Rosetta® Smart Card and Rosetta Micro embedded QFN packages. All SPYRUS HSM devices include the SPYCOS® with support for ECDSA and RSA digital signatures, hashing, key management, and patented zero knowledge secret sharing technology. For larger scale deployments, USB 3.0 SSD class hardware encrypting bootable live drives for Windows To Go and Linux2Go and the PocketVault P-3X encrypted storage drives all contain the Rosetta Micro SPYCOS HSM.

