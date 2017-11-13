SPYRUS, Inc. Announces Addition of Comprehensive Suite of SPYRUS Security Products to Protect Data at Rest, Transit and Use to GSA Schedule 70 Program

SPYRUS® Family Includes Windows To Go, Secure Storage, and PKI HSM Products Including Enterprise Management Systems for Secure Endpoints

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - SPYRUS, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of SPYRUS security products through the GSA Schedule 70 program. The addition of these products to the GSA schedule is coincident with several large US Government procurements of the SPYRUS secure Windows To Go devices certified by Microsoft ( NASDAQ : MSFT). Made in America, the SPYRUS secure systems solution includes an extensive Windows To Go product line, hardware encrypted PocketVault P-3X USB 3.0 and TrustedFlash™ microSDHC data storage, the Rosetta® family of PKI HSMs, and it's SPYRUS Enterprise Management System™ (SEMS). SPYRUS offers a scalable, open standards suite of capabilities for designing in cybersecurity aware IT solutions for today's complex threat environment; as well as tools to securely upgrade legacy applications with minimal disruption to system availability, reliability and human resources.

"Cybersecurity at all levels of government has reached a critical tipping point. Addition of the SPYRUS security product families to GSA schedule provides a streamlined, convenient, money and time-saving method for government agencies to obtain high assurance cybersecurity products without the extensive overhead and costs of a formal bid and proposal process," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "It addresses two Presidential Executive Orders: to strengthen the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure and 'to Improve the Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Accountability of Federal Agencies'."

The use cases for the SPYRUS secure Windows To Go products to meet the new Presidential Executive Orders include number one; contractors, followed by teleworkers, travelers (particularly international) and continuity of operations. Windows To Go enables the contractor/employee to boot the enterprise image directly from the secure device from a 'BYOD' personal/home computer. The SPYRUS solution offers stronger security, less cost (avoiding deploying expensive GFE equipment) and a high ROI.

SPYRUS' FIPS 140-2 Level 3certified Windows To Go product line includes the BitLocker encrypted Portable Workplace and WorkSafe™, hardware encrypted WorkSafe Pro™ and Secure Portable Workplace™, and Windows To Go Xtreme™ (multi-profile) versions. A Microsoft [NASDAQ: MSFT] Gold Partner, SPYRUS supports the widest selection of certified Windows To Go products to meet different customer requirements with capacities up to 1 TB.

"Federal and state governments face a growing threat landscape, making strong cybersecurity strategies and policies more necessary than ever," said Daniel Turissini, SPYRUS Chief Technology Officer. "Cybersecurity is a crucial responsibility of all government agencies, and the addition of the SPYRUS family of secure rugged products for Data at Rest and Data in Transit provides an important element in defining a holistic architecture for cybersecurity while securing collaboration and productivity on the go, empowering a more mobile workforce."

In addition to the Windows To Go product family, the SPYRUS PocketVault P-3X USB 3.0 and Trusted Flash microSDHC encrypted storage families, or any Rosetta HSM product supports the unique multiparty collaboration features of the SPYRUS Rosetta NcryptNshare (RES) applications for end-to-end encryption and secure file sharing between senders and recipients to protect data in transit and at rest. These files can be stored and shared anywhere, network storage, in a private, public or hybrid cloud or in hosted on premise deployments. The NcryptNshare™ Res4Office application provides encryption, hardware two-factor authentication, and collaborative information sharing across Microsoft Office and Office 365.

The optional SEMS device management system provides end-to-end security management for mobile users using SPYRUS devices. Enterprise administrators can centrally register, block/unblock, reset passwords, revoke, set policies, audit, and "kill" the SPYRUS devices. SEMs 4.6 features Active Directory integration, integration of approved computer lists to only allow which specific computing devices SPYRUS devices can operate on, helping to protect against data leakage, and support for globally distributed domains and privileges. SPYRUS SEMSaaS allows enterprises to employ a "cloud based SEMS" without standing up their own servers.

About SPYRUS, Inc.

SPYRUS delivers innovative security solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Window 8.1 and Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

