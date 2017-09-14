Secure Virtual Vault (RES Disk) and Secure File Publishing Tool (RES Publisher) incorporate SPYRUS® FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certified Hardware Security Modules

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - SPYRUS, Inc. today announced the availability of our enhanced secure data sharing suite, NcryptNshare™, that allows a SPYRUS device user to create, publish and share encrypted vaults containing sensitive data. RES Disk combines SPYRUS' military grade XTS-AES 256- bit two key full disk encryption software with the Rosetta Hardware Security Module (HSM) enabled security devices to create a highly-secure virtual vault for strong data protection where only verified/authorized users can access the Virtual Vault. The RES Disk vaults can be securely stored and shared anywhere, not only on removable media such as a microSDHC card or USB flash drive, but also on network shared drives or cloud storage.

RES Publisher is a powerful information sharing and publishing application that enables the publishing of RES Disk Virtual Vaults that can be shared with an unlimited number of users with properties for expiration dates, read-only permissions, and the digital signing of individual virtual vaults. This is particularly useful in organizations with a large number of users or for broadcasting sensitive content that requires limited life.

"RES Disk and RES Publisher are easy to set up and use. In a few minutes, your important files can be protected by secure XTS AES-256 encryption for your eyes only or to be shared with only specific trusted users," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "Our Rosetta NcryptNshare product suite leverages all of SPYRUS' Rosetta HSM products that have been verified to be compliant with NIST SP 800-90 to generate and protect the users' digital identities and all keys. Made in the USA, all SPYRUS products are FIPS 140-2 Level 3, verified by NIST, and employ the highest level of military grade security functions available in a non-classified commercial environment. Why trust today's data with yesterday's security? Protect your data at rest and at work."

The enhanced RES Disk adds the following new features:

Read-only - a virtual vault where recipients cannot modify its content

Import/Export improvement - adding or deleting users who are allowed to import a virtual vault

Extended Group Policy Support - that can enable and disable certain features of RES Disk

Change User Password - utility improvements

Larger virtual vaults - support for the creation of up to 2TB vaults

An optional content publishing application, the RES Publishing Tool, offers more security features and flexibility in managing access to the exported Virtual Vaults by using a number of attributes, including:

Expiration date for importing the Virtual Vault after which the Virtual Vault cannot be imported

Expiration date for decrypting and viewing the imported virtual vault after which it will not be accessible

Setting the exported Virtual Vault as a read-only

Digitally signing the published Virtual Vault to assure data source and integrity

KeyWitness® Notary Mode option provides file level non-repudiation with confidence that files have not been altered or tampered with whether files are stored in a private, public or hybrid cloud or in hosted on premise deployments.

Future product enhancements will incorporate the SPYRUS Enterprise Management System to centrally manage NcryptNshare installations to achieve across the board compatibility with other SPYRUS products including members of the Windows To Go drive family, PocketVault 3-X™ hardware encrypted storage, and Rosetta® TrustedFlash™ microSDHC devices. With SEMS device management, enterprise administrators can centrally register, block/unblock, revoke, set policies, audit, and "kill" the managed endpoints in a global environment with a highly granular administrative permission set.

About SPYRUS, Inc.

SPYRUS delivers innovative security solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Window 8.1 and now Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

