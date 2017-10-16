SPYRUS, Inc. Security Products to Meet DFARS 252.204-7012 Deadline for the Protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)

Efficient & Cost Effective NIST SP 800-171 Compliance via USB 3.0 Bootable/ Secure Storage Solid State Drives & Rosetta TrustedFlash® microSDHC with PKI Smartcard Functionality

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - SPYRUS, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of SPYRUS® security products supporting the December 31, 2017 DFARS Clause 252.204-7012 deadline for "Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and Cyber Incident Reporting." Recent guidance from the Undersecretary of Defense has detailed the implementation deadline with no further delays planned. The SPYRUS FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified products support enterprise-wide implementations of NIST SP 800-171 for the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The SPYRUS bootable solid state drives, hardware encrypted storage drives, secure data at rest and in transit products, and device auditing system support the recommendations in NIST SP 800-88 for cryptographic erasure for the most sensitive information. The USB 3.0 bootable drives and encrypted storage have also been tested to no failure in over 40 categories of MIL-810F tests, assuring reliability in the most demanding environmental applications.

Made in the USA, the SPYRUS products include industry's most extensive lineup of Windows To Go and Linux2Go™ bootable live drives, hardware encrypted PocketVault™ P-3X USB 3.0, and Rosetta® Trusted Flash® microSDHC data storage. Each hardware product includes an embedded Rosetta HSM with smartcard and PKI support. Additionally, the NcryptNshare™ secure sharing and storage applications combined with the SPYRUS Enterprise Management System (SEMS™) provides enterprise management, auditability, and control of the entire family of SPYRUS security products. This provides a certified hardware root of trust that enables an effective and efficient enterprise implementation for SP 800-171 compliance that meets or exceeds the requirements of the DFARS 252.204-7012 clause. For limited deployments and academic research requiring a cost effective, immediate implementation for secured endpoints, SPYRUS offers bundled packages of its USB 3.0 bootable drives with a cloud-based SPYRUS Enterprise Management System as a Service (SEMSaaS™).

"All of the SPYRUS extensive security products are readily available at www.spyrus.com or through our resellers, distribution partners (www.spyrus.com/resellers/) and GSA Schedule," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "SPYRUS products are quickly integrated into Microsoft Windows and Linux environments, providing the inherent capabilities necessary to permit industry and academia to adopt consistent cost-effective system security plans in compliance with the DFARS guidance and NIST requirements. SPYRUS eliminates the need to struggle with complex software based solutions that slow down computer assets and cause users to work-around or disable. The SPYRUS certified devices save costly recurring administrative and compliance audit cycles and provides cost effective enterprise control of remote and BYOD deployments."

SPYRUS' FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Windows To Go product line includes the BitLocker encrypted Portable Workplace and WorkSafe™, hardware encrypted WorkSafe Pro™ and Secure Portable Workplace™, and Windows To Go Xtreme™ (multi-profile) versions. A Microsoft Gold Partner, SPYRUS supports the widest selection of certified Windows To Go products to meet different customer requirements with capacities up to 1 TB.

The multiparty collaboration SPYRUS Rosetta NcryptNshare (RES) applications, available for use with our HSM products, provides end-to-end encryption and secure file sharing between senders and recipients to protect data in transit and at rest (destination). Encrypted vaults, file folders and data can be posted and shared anywhere; including on premise network storage and private, public or hybrid cloud deployments. The Res4Office™ application provides encryption, two-factor authentication, and collaborative information sharing across Microsoft Office and Office 365 all based on a hardware root of trust.

Adding the SEMS device management system, either on premise or SEMSaaS cloud-based management system, provides endpoint security management for mobile users using SPYRUS devices. Enterprise administration and control includes a central register, block/unblock, password reset, revoke, set policies such as expiration and approved computer list, audit, and "kill" of the deployed SPYRUS devices. SEMS features Active Directory integration, integration of approved computer lists to only allow which specific computing devices SPYRUS devices can operate on, helping to protect against data leakage, and support for globally distributed domains and privileges.

Related Links

SPYRUS Windows to Go Drives: http://www.spyrus.com/windows-to-go-live-drives/

NcryptNshare applications: http://www.spyrus.com/ncryptnshare/

Booting on a SPYRUS WorkSafe Pro: https://youtu.be/fEfSvmvTvNk

DualBoot Options Pro: https://youtu.be/K2EEo82lLNE

SPYRUS Enterprise Management featuring SEMS Hardware Policy https://youtu.be/Ia4E5L3sO0

NIST SP 800-171: See: http://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/SpecialPublications/NIST.SP.800-171.pdf

About SPYRUS, Inc.

SPYRUS delivers innovative security solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Window 8.1 and now Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

© 2017 SPYRUS, Inc, All rights reserved.

SPYRUS, the SPYRUS logo, Linux2Go, Rosetta, Rosetta Micro, TrustedFlash, NcryptNshare, Pocketvault, RES4Office, Secure Portable Workplace, SEMS, Worksafe, and Worksafe Proare either registered trademarks or trademarks of SPYRUS, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other jurisdictions. All other company, organization, and product names are trademarks of their respective owners. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.