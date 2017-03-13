USB 3.0 Windows To Go and Linux2Go™ Drives with SEMS Enterprise Management System Assure Security for Transient Assets and Other Portable Computing

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - SPYRUS, Inc. today announced the comprehensive product suite of Windows To Go and LINUX2Go products in support of Critical Infrastructure mobile computing. The product line includes USB 3.0 SSD class hardware encrypting live drives in support of Windows To Go and LINUX2Go, the SPYRUS Enterprise Management System for remote management of the devices, and the complementing NcryptNshare™ product line providing encryption, authentication, and collaborative information sharing across Microsoft Office and Office 365 products. The Windows To Go and Linux2Go products are certified by NIST Certificates 1302, 2390, and 2685; and include the hardware encrypted WorkSafe Pro, Secure Portable Workplace, and Windows to Go Xtreme versions. All hardware devices share the family's same MIL-810 tested packaging along with an unprecedented selection of capabilities and features in sizes from 32 GB through 1 TB. The SPYRUS Xtreme versions of the WorkSafePro and LINUX2Go bring the concept of a multi-partition cryptographically separated device that can boot from up to four separate environments, have full operational capability in each, and permit privileged users to have one device to handle many tasks. The high performance SSD quality storage in all of the SPYRUS bootable USB devices supports seamless capabilities with compute speeds similar to their target environments.

"With the commitment to support critical infrastructure protection through its extensive product suite, SPYRUS continues to invest in the expansion of its formidable repertoire of security products to those applications where compromise from insider threats, hackers, or even state sponsored tampering can produce significant damage or denial of service," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "The unique combination of high capacities, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification, and unmatched security features and MIL-810 tested ruggedization provide a rich feature set, with the extra layer of trust that the SPYRUS 'made in USA' supply chain offers."

Mobile computing in Critical Infrastructure environments involve the stringent requirements of NERC CIPv5 and v6 for managing the use of removable media and other devices not connected to the network all the time (transient assets). This is compounded by the fact that electrical utilities and others have legacy applications written for earlier versions of Windows or other software packages that cannot be immediately ported due to the highly specific nature of the infrastructure software for Protection and Control and other functions. The SPYRUS secure bootable centrally managed USB 3.0 drives extend the security within the critical infrastructure environment operating on approved mobile devices such as laptops and notebooks to permit a trusted execution environment with stringent policy; including limiting use to specific hardware platforms. For legacy Windows applications, the SPYRUS bootable USB 3.0 drives with a virtual machine layer provide an elegant solution to execute legacy applications.

The SPYRUS Windows To Go USB 3.0 device offering is complemented by the optional SPYRUS Enterprise Management System (SEMS). Combining public key infrastructure and device management with a smart card-enabled ecosystem, SEMS delivers a true end-to-end security approach for enterprise smart card and PKI infrastructure to mobile users. SEMS device management enables enterprise administrators to centrally register, block/unblock, revoke, set policies, audit, and "kill" the SPYRUS Windows to Go drives, LINUX2Go, as well as other members of the SPYRUS device family including PocketVault 3-X hardware encrypted storage, and Rosetta TrustedFlash® encrypted microSDHC devices.

Related Links

SPYRUS Windows to Go Drives: http://www.spyrus.com/windows-to-go-live-drives/;

NcryptNshare applications: http://www.spyrus.com/ncryptnshare/

About SPYRUS, Inc.

SPYRUS delivers innovative encryption solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS™ security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Window 8.1 and now Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

SPYRUS, the SPYRUS logos, LYNKS, Secure Pocket Drive, Security to the Edge, Suite B On Board, SPEX/, SPYCOS, Multisession, Hydra Privacy Card, Rosetta, and Rosetta MicroSDHC are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SPYRUS, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Individual SPYRUS products may embody technology protected by one or more patents: http://www.spyrus.com/patent-markings/

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.