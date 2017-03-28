Square and TouchBistro Extend Collaboration to Australia to Streamline Payments and Restaurant Operations

TouchBistro users in Australia gain access to Square payment processing hardware and services; Square users gain integration with top iPad Point-of-Sale for restaurants

NEW YORK, NEW YORK and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - TouchBistro, the leading iPad Point-of-sale (POS) solution for restaurants in 37 countries, today announced that its integration with Square, the global leader in mobile payment processing, has been expanded to Australia.

"We are now offering restaurants in Australia, our third largest customer base, seamless integration with Square's best in class hardware and processing to help improve their operations and deliver exceptional customer service," said Alex Barrotti, CEO and founder of TouchBistro. "In North America, where the integration was launched last year, we've seen TouchBistro and Square deliver a great solution for hospitality venues of every size."

"The integration of TouchBistro and Square empowers Australian restaurants to run and grow their businesses with the tools they need," said Ben Pfisterer, Australian Country Manager at Square. "TouchBistro users in Australia will now have greater access to payment services that are optimized for their unique business operations."

TouchBistro is an affordable and easy-to-use iPad Point of Sale system designed specifically for restaurants. Topping the Apple App Store in more than 37 countries, TouchBistro helps restaurateurs increase sales, improve service, and make informed decisions on how to grow their businesses.

TouchBistro fully integrates with Square's Contactless and Chip Card Reader to provide the full range of payment acceptance.

Square and TouchBistro teamed up with L7 Case to make a unique mobile carrying case. By making the point of sale mobile, TouchBistro has revolutionized restaurant operations. Waiters can enter orders into an iPad right at table-side and send them to the kitchen for preparation without running back and forth. Secure, integrated payments can also be taken at the table.

With TouchBistro's award winning, patented design, even complex actions like bill splitting or combining orders from different seats takes only a tap, dip or swipe with Square Reader. Forced modifiers tell serving staff what to upsell and list food preparation variations, so there are no missed opportunities or guessing.

The TouchBistro POS app features a full suite of cloud reporting tools that address all the information restaurateurs need to manage the business, from seating, inventory, and sales analysis to scheduling and payroll.

For more information, visit https://squareup.com/au/pos/partners/touchbistro.

About TouchBistro

With offices in New York and Toronto, TouchBistro is a leader in iPad point-of-sale technology for restaurants, cafes, bars, food trucks, and other food and drink venues. The TouchBistro app has been ranked as the number one top-grossing food and beverage app in 37 countries on the Apple® App Store(SM). TouchBistro was named Best POS System for Restaurants for the third consecutive year by Business News Daily in its annual review of dozens of point-of-sale (POS) systems. TouchBistro offers a 30-day free trial that can be converted to a no-contract subscription. Additional information is available at www.touchbistro.com.