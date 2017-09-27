SRC Energy Inc. Provides a Production Update; Announces an Increase in the Company's Borrowing Base under its Revolving Line of Credit and Completes the Second Closing of the Greeley Crescent Acquisition

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - SRC Energy Inc. ( NYSE MKT : SRCI) ("SRC" or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, today provides a production update, announces an increase in the Company's borrowing base and total commitments under its revolving line of credit and announces the completion of the second closing of the Greeley Crescent acquisition.

Production Update

The continued execution of SRC's operational plan is expected to result in third quarter production volumes of approximately 40-41 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBOE/D"), driven by 36 gross (32 net) wells that were turned to sales during the quarter. The Company's estimated third quarter oil mix, on a 3-stream basis, is expected to be approximately 45%. Based on current production volumes and expected timing of fourth quarter 2017 completions, the Company now expects full-year production to be approximately 33-35 MBOE/D as compared to previously issued guidance of 32-34 MBOE/D.

Borrowing Base Redetermination

The Company's borrowing base and total commitments have been increased to $400 million under its revolving credit facility, increasing from $225 million and $210 million respectively. The increases are primarily a result of wells brought onto production through mid-year 2017. The Company currently has $150 million drawn on the facility.

Greeley Crescent 2nd Closing

The Company recently closed the second portion of the Greeley Crescent acquisition, which included the conveyance of mostly vertical wells which will be evaluated and, if appropriate, scheduled for plugging and abandonment operations. Production from these wells has an immaterial impact on the Company's total production. Based on preliminary adjustments, $13.3 of the $18.2 million held in escrow for this closing was released back to SRC.

About SRC Energy Inc

SRC Energy Inc. is a domestic oil and natural gas exploration and production company. SRC's core area of operations is in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company's corporate offices are located in Denver, Colorado. More company news and information about SRC is available at www.srcenergy.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

