SRC Milling Partners with SafetyChain Software to Automate Supplier Compliance and Food Safety Program Management

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions, is pleased to announce that SRC Milling, LLC, a state-of-the-art protein processing facility, has partnered with SafetyChain to automate supplier compliance and food safety program management.

SRC Milling has partnered with SafetyChain to replace a paper-based system of record management that would not scale to meet the increasing regulatory and non‐regulatory requirements of the company. With SafetyChain, SRC will be able to:

Ensure efficient FSQA data collection & document management with mobile data collection and real-time data analysis

Ensure FSMA and SQF compliance

Ensure all Food Safety and Supplier tasks and records are completed properly, reducing overall time and labor spent on monitoring and verification at every step of the supply chain

Leverage an online portal for supplier onboarding and document maintenance

Dedicated to fostering a strong food safety culture, SRC Milling is excited to provide the technology and tools their food safety and quality assurance operations need to more efficiently oversee food safety and quality program implementation.

Commented John Chapman, General Manager, SRC Milling, "We chose SafetyChain because of their experience and focus to the food and beverage industry, their deep knowledge and commitment to best practices, and their proven track record in helping companies streamline and improve processes." He added, "I wanted to give my team the tools they need to succeed in delivering on the food safety initiatives we have put in place. SafetyChain's solutions will enable us to expand the capacity of existing personnel while providing the highest level of safety and quality to our customers."

Jill Bender, SafetyChain Software's Vice President of Marketing, commented, "We are excited to partner with SRC Milling and support their continuous pursuit of ensuring the highest quality and safety standards. We look forward to working with SRC Milling to help them more efficiently and effectively manage their FSQA operations."

About SRC Milling

SRC Milling is the protein production and ingredient division of SRC Companies, a full-service rendering facility and Superior Farms, the leading supplier of American Lamb. The synergies between these two organizations led to the creation of SRC Milling over 20 years ago. SRC Milling facilitates the production of various proteins and other ingredients, with a focus on lamb products for the animal health and pet food industry. Please visit the website at: www.srcmilling.com.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions - Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Sanitization & Materials Loss- help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain - suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com

