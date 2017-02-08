SRS Health Welcomes Nationally Renowned ORA Orthopedics to Client Roster

MONTVALE, NJ--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - SRS Health, a leading provider of data-based HCIT solutions for high-performance specialty practices, today proudly announces their partnership with ORA Orthopedics, a 43 provider group with locations in Illinois and Iowa. ORA Orthopedics is the most recent addition to SRS Health's growing roster of nationally respected orthopedic clients.

The relationship originated through The OrthoForum, whose membership includes many of the largest privately owned orthopedic practices in the United States. SRS Health has a prominent client presence at The OrthoForum and attends all meetings. The SRS team collaborated very closely with ORA Orthopedics to address their workflow requirements and develop sophisticated new patient-tracking and tasking capabilities that improve operational efficiencies. Partnering with clients is integral to the way SRS develops solutions. The result: powerful tools that enhance workflow, reduce costs, and help improve outcomes.

"Many factors went into choosing SRS Health as our HCIT partner, including their willingness to collaborate with us to create unique capabilities, that made SRS the best solution for our practice," said Ken Brockman, CEO at ORA. "Add to that their extremely flexible workflows and market leadership in orthopedics, and the choice was clear."

"We are honored to welcome ORA Orthopedics into the SRS family," said Scott Ciccarelli, CEO, SRS Health. "Our collaboration with clients like ORA Orthopedics makes us able to help orthopedic practices by offering tools like Smart Workflows™ and Flexible Data Platform that facilitate the collection of discrete data based on provider and user preferences. That's a unique offering in the orthopedic space -- and one that we think is absolutely critical for practice health today and in the future."

About SRS Health

As a leading provider of data-based HCIT solutions for high-performance orthopedic and other specialty practices, SRS Health is advancing healthcare by creating frictionless technologies that enhance quality and efficiency, while positioning practices for success in a value-based-payment world. With 20 years of innovation experience, unparalleled implementation success, extensive industry and regulatory expertise, and top-rated US-based customer service and support, it is no wonder that SRS Health has earned top KLAS and Black Book ratings from its clients. To see why SRS Health is the trusted partner of so many prominent orthopedic practices, and to find out how they can prepare you for the future, visit the company's testimonials page, read their blog, e-mail info@srs-health.com, or call 800.288.8369.

About ORA Orthopedics

ORA Orthopedics is the Quad Cities' largest and most comprehensive orthopedic provider, with 27 expert orthopedists who are subspecialty-trained in spine, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, hip, knee, and foot and ankle. Their wide array of services includes sports medicine, total joint replacement and revision, general orthopedics, pediatric orthopedics, orthopedic trauma, and adult reconstruction. They proudly serve as the team physicians for local sports teams, colleges, and schools.