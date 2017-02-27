SS8 Among Key Vendors Making Up Security Analytics Ecosystem According to Independent Research Firm

SS8 BreachDetect Recognized for Using Communication Analytics to Find Compromised Devices

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - SS8, developers of BreachDetect, the time machine for breach detection, today announced it was recognized in the November 2016 Forrester Research report, Vendor Landscape: Security Analytics (SA), written by senior analyst, Joseph Blankenship. In the report, SS8 BreachDetect is recognized among standalone SA solutions.

The Forrester Security Analytics report examines the critical capabilities of SA solutions, including SS8 BreachDetect, and provides security and risk professionals with an overview of the key vendors that make up the SA ecosystem.

In the report, Forrester states: "According to our surveys, a whopping 96% of enterprise security decision-makers rate improving security monitoring capabilities as a priority. Security analytics (SA) solutions built on big data infrastructure and using data science techniques like machine learning are taking the place of older rules-based and signature-based technologies, increasing detection accuracy and providing security pros with better data with which to make decisions. SA is the evolution of Security Information Management (SIM)…"

SS8 BreachDetect is known as a "time machine" for breach detection, using deep, new approaches to network visibility and continuous retrospection to accelerate and simplify breach hunting and investigations. BreachDetect combines investigation-grade communications analytics, machine learning and data analytics, proven with the world's largest intelligence agencies, to detect and analyze breaches for fast remediation.

For increased simplification, SS8 includes an easy-to-use dashboard with a color-coded Kanban-style threat panel that eliminates any need to sift through massive amounts of log data and threat intelligence feeds to find compromised devices-of-interest. This automated workflow takes the guesswork out of hunting for breaches and incident response.

"We believe that the inclusion of SS8 in this Forrester report underscores the advanced threat detection and response innovations we are bringing to market," said Tony Thompson, vice president of marketing for SS8. "SS8 is focused on automating breach detection and arming security professionals with actionable intelligence about compromised devices-of-interest, all without ever deploying an agent on the endpoint. Our retrospective model pinpoints threats and paints a clear picture of the cyber kill chain for fast incident response."

About SS8

SS8 is a time machine for breach detection. SS8 applies today's knowledge to history to find breaches now that you didn't know about before. By generating, storing and analyzing months, and even years, of enriched intelligence from all communications flows, SS8 customers benefit from unprecedented content- and context-aware insights that allows them to find the threats that matter most. SS8 is trusted by six of the world's largest intelligence agencies, five of the 10 largest communications providers and two of the world's largest critical infrastructure entities. Learn more at www.ss8.com. Follow us on Twitter @SS8.

