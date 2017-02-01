SS8 to Demonstrate Time Machine for Detecting Unknown Security Breaches at RSA 2017

Customer Use Cases Illustrate how Retrospective, Threat Enriched Analysis of Network Activity Exposes Break-Ins

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - SS8, the time machine for breach detection, today announced it will demonstrate, at RSA Conference 2017, how its customers have detected latent security breaches on their networks using a model of continuous network retrospection.

The company will exhibit in both the North and South halls of the Moscone Center in San Francisco, profiling real-world threat detection and response use cases based on risk assessments conducted on the networks of critical infrastructure, retail, education, and healthcare organizations.

WHO: SS8 is the developer of BreachDetect, the time machine for enterprise breach detection, which is derived from technology developed for and used by the world's top law enforcement organizations, intelligence agencies and service providers to analyze network communications and uncover digital footprints associated with suspects-of-interest. SS8 BreachDetect leverages this expertise to enable enterprises to detect previously unknown threats on their network, and devices-of-interest that have been compromised.

WHAT: SS8 will provide on-demand demos for attendees of its breach detection time machine model and how network retrospection accelerates advanced threat detection.

The demos are based on risk assessments conducted for companies in key industry verticals, and will illustrate how BreachDetect simplifies threat detection and response so cybersecurity professionals without forensic investigation expertise can uncover covert activity early in the kill chain.

In addition, copies of SS8's 2016 Threat Rewind Report will be available, which summarizes the top evasion and exfiltration techniques discovered during network assessments performed last year.

WHY: According to Verizon's 2016 Data Breach Investigations Report, the average dwell time for undetected network breaches is more than 200 days. SS8 BreachDetect uses a time machine model that combines network activity retrospection with enriched threat intelligence to discover devices-of-interest before data can be exfiltrated and damage can be done.

WHERE: SS8 will provide on-demand demos of BreachDetect for attendees in both the North (N4705) and South (S423) Halls of the RSA 2017 Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco. For a free expo pass, register with the following code: XE7SS8B.

WHEN: Feb. 13-17, 2017

About SS8

SS8 is a time machine for breach detection. SS8 applies today's knowledge to history to find breaches now that you didn't know about before. By generating, storing and analyzing months, and even years, of enriched intelligence from all communications flows, SS8 customers benefit from unprecedented content- and context-aware insights that allows them to find the threats that matter most. SS8 is trusted by six of the world's largest intelligence agencies, five of the 10 largest communications providers and two of the world's largest critical infrastructure entities. Learn more at www.ss8.com.

