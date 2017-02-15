St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay to Join Spencer Fane

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce that Francis G. Slay will join the firm after he concludes his 16-year term as Mayor of the City of St. Louis -- the longest-serving mayor in the city's history. Upon the conclusion of his term in April, Mayor Slay will return to private practice in early May 2017, working out of a new Spencer Fane office in downtown St. Louis.

As the 45th mayor of St. Louis, Mayor Slay's historic tenure in office is recognized as one that runs parallel to many great advances for the City of St. Louis. Under the mayor's leadership, the city achieved marked improvements in areas including quality of education and educational options, perfect human rights scores, innovative options for homeless citizens, drops in violence and crime, sustained economic development and increased employment. Slay guided the city to a renaissance of development, from widespread residential redevelopment projects to the construction of Busch Stadium, in which the St. Louis Cardinals won two World Series championships during his time in office.

"As citizens of St. Louis who are also fortunate to call Mayor Slay a colleague and friend, we are grateful to him for his long-standing service to our community," said Frank Neuner, St. Louis Managing Partner of Spencer Fane. "He has poured himself into our city, passionately dedicating his career to improving the quality of life for our residents, cultivating an economy where our businesses can succeed and laying a foundation to ensure that St. Louis will have a bright and prosperous future as he enters private practice with our firm. We are honored to have Mayor Slay join Spencer Fane, and we look forward to the tremendous value his experience, perspective and counsel will provide to our clients."

Mayor Slay was elected with resounding support first in 2001, and then in three subsequent elections in 2005, 2009 and 2013. Prior to being elected Mayor, Slay served as a St. Louis Alderman for 10 years, then as President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from 1995 to 2001. Previously, he was a private practice attorney for 20 years with a focus on commercial litigation and business law.

"We are privileged to have Mayor Slay join our firm," said Pat Whalen, Chairman of Spencer Fane. "He is a visionary who helped shape St. Louis by strengthening its core and priming it for growth and sustained success through the future. We share the same passion as it relates to the outcomes we seek to achieve for our clients, and we're pleased to have the Mayor join us as we look forward to this next chapter in his career with our firm."

With a career that spans 20 years of handling complex commercial litigation, followed by 16 years as Mayor of St. Louis, Francis Slay will serve Spencer Fane clients in both the public and private sectors, in a wide variety of industries and business initiatives. He will focus his practice on economic development, real estate development, public finance, international commerce, regulatory work and related business transactions.

"I have been fortunate to form many friendships with Spencer Fane attorneys and staff and, in turn, I have come to know the firm as one that places a strong emphasis on protecting its culture, its people and its collaborative approach to serving clients," Slay said. "I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and returning to the practice of law, and I am pleased to do that with Spencer Fane."

Having enjoyed a distinguished career in private law practice and public service, Mayor Slay brings with him a unique depth of knowledge, relationships, judgment and know-how critical to a client's ability to achieve their strategic objectives.

Mayor Slay received his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in political science from Quincy College.

About Spencer Fane

