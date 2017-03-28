STA-BIL and The United States Lawn Mower Racing Association Celebrate 25 Years of Kicking Serious Grass

The Silver Anniversary Season Features Racing in 19 States and a Visit from Overseas

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - America will celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of its defining mow-ments on April 1, the birth of the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association (USLMRA) and its STA-BIL® Lawn Mower Racing Series. Since the USLMRA was founded on April Fool's Day in 1992, the oldest and largest national mower racing sanctioning body has mowed its way into the hearts of fun-loving racing enthusiasts across America.

"We never could have predicted 25 years ago when STA-BIL sponsored the first USLMRA race that lawn mower racing would become such an iconic sport with such an incredibly loyal following," said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. "A quarter of a century later, it's bigger than ever, and we are proud to put our name on the sport."

In honor of its twenty-fifth year, the USLMRA and title sponsor, STA-BIL brand fuel stabilizer, will host racing events in three locations on the anniversary, kicking off the racing season in kick grass fashion. Turf Titans will gather in Gun Barrel City, Texas for the STA-BIL Southern Shootout, Davenport, Iowa for the Mecum Gone Farmin' Tractor Auction and Green Cove Springs, Fla for the Clay County Fair for Southern Mower Madness where racers' 'mowtivation' will be on full display while they compete for trophies, glory, bragging rights and, mow-st importantly, birthday cake.

"We're celebrating 25 years of kicking grass, family fun, American ingenuity and adventure," said "Mr. Mow It All," USLMRA President, Bruce Kaufman. "No matter where we mow, there we are!"

Some say the grass is always greener on the other side (of the pond), and this year, the STA-BIL National Lawn Mower Racing Series will welcome old friends from the British Lawn Mower Racing Association in St. Mary's County, MD on July 28-30. The British Race Weekend will also feature the annual induction ceremonies for the USLMRA National Lawn Mower Racing Hall of Fame, a sod after honor for turf titans nationwide.

"It will be the British Invasion all over again, with 20 UK racers competing on racing mowers provided by their U.S. counterparts. All systems are mow!" said Kaufman.

The STA-BIL Lawn Mower Racing Series season has a great lineup of races across the country in 19 states for fans to get their mow on, including:

Feb 18-19 - Florida State Fair, Tampa, Fla.

March 10-11 - Southern Regional Championships, Avon Park, Fla.

March 30-April 1 - Mecum Gone Farmin Tractor Auction, Davenport, Iowa

March 31-April 1 - Clay County Fair, Green Cove Springs, Fla.

April 1-2 - Gun Barrel City, Texas,

June 24-25 - Midwest Regional Championships, Claremore, OK

July 1-2 - Western Regional Championships, Wamic, OR

July 28-30 - British Mow Down Show Down & Hall of Fame, Clements, MD

August 12 - Illinois State Fair, Springfield, Ill.

August 26-27 - Apple River, Ill.

Sept. 2 - STA-BIL 360 Performance Finals, Carlisle, Iowa

For more information about Gold Eagle and the USLMRA, please visit www.goldeagle.com and www.letsmow.com.

About Gold Eagle Co.

For 85 years, Gold Eagle® Co. has been an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of aftermarket fluids and additives. We create products that help preserve, protect and enhance the performance of engines everywhere. We are a leader in the product development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded engine performance and maintenance chemicals. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Gold Eagle Co. is the manufacturer of leading brands, including STA-BIL® Fuel Stabilizer, HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, NO LEAK® Treatments, 104+® Octane Boost, Start Your Engines!®, DieselPower!® Diesel Additives, 303® Products and TriNova® cleaners and protectants. To view our complete line of Gold Eagle products or learn more about the Company, please visit http://www.goldeagle.com or "like" our STA-BIL, 303 Products, Start Your Engines! or Engine Answerman pages on Facebook. For product questions, please call us at 800-621-1251 or follow us on Twitter @GoldEagleHelp.

All trademarks, service marks and trade names, including STA-BIL®, HEET®, Start Your Engines! ®, NO LEAK®, ALUMASEAL®, Gold Eagle®, DieselPower! ®, Golden Touch®, 104+®, Cool Rides Online®, 303® Products, TriNova® used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. The aforesaid families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association (USLMRA)

Founded on April 1, 1992, the United States Lawn Mower Racing Association (USLMRA) sanctions and presents organized lawn mower racing across America including the 18-race STA-BIL National Lawn Mower Racing Series and a network of 50 Local Chapters and Affiliated Clubs hosting more than 250 sanctioned races nationwide every year. STA-BIL lawn mower racers compete in ten classes with all cutting blades removed for trophies, points and bragging rights. Since its inception, USLMRA Title Sponsor is STA-BIL Fuel Stabilizer and STA-BIL 360 Performance, industry leaders in proper fuel management. Associate sponsors include K&N Filters and M.E. Miller Tire Co.

Founded in 2009, the USLMRA National Lawn Mower Racing Hall of Fame is a place of honor for Turf Titans who have turned a weekend chore into a competitive sport. The USLMRA National Lawn Mower Racing Hall of Fame & Museum of America is located at Miller Lawn and Power, 1299 Harding Highway East State Road 309, Marion, Ohio.