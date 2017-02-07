StackIQ Announces Support for Hortonworks and Kubernetes; and Call for Papers for StackiFest 2017

SOLANA BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - StackIQ, makers of one of the industry's fastest bare metal provisioning platform, Stacki, today announced the availability of two new open source integrations (Stacki Pallets) for Kubernetes and Hortonworks; and call for papers for its annual conference, StackiFest 2017.

StackIQ is continuing to expand its open source offerings with the introduction of the new Pallets. The Stacki core software was open sourced in 2015 and has seen rapid adoption by many large and web scale enterprises in growing environments, some larger than 3000 nodes.

A Stacki Pallet is a set of software packages and code that specify how servers should be configured. The new open source Stacki Pallets for Kubernetes and Hortonworks tightly integrate the installation and configuration of these services into the Stacki framework to allow for these advantages:

The Stacki Pallet for Kubernetes is the fastest and easiest way to go from bare metal to running containers with Kubernetes, either for small lab or dev environments, or for scale out production, and

The Stacki Pallet for Hortonworks fully installs Hortonworks Data Platform from bare metal, including setting up Ambari as ready to configure and start HDP services on first boot.

"In the 18 months since we released Stacki as open source, feedback from users was resounding -- our downloads spiked and Stacki is now being used by enterprises to provision, refresh and expand 10 node to 3000+ node environments," said Pervez Choudhry, CEO of StackIQ. "We invite users to share best practices and participate in workshops at our annual user conference, StackiFest 2017 on April 27th in San Francisco."

"Hortonworks and Kubernetes were intended to be deployed directly on bare metal for performance and cost benefits," said Tim McIntire, co-founder of StackIQ. "We have open sourced the Stacki Pallets for these applications to allow customers to automate and accelerate provisioning and management without relying on a virtualization layer for management purposes."

Well over a million Linux servers are under management by Stacki, and its open source sibling, the Rocks Cluster Distribution (Stacki includes software developed by the Rocks Cluster Group at the San Diego Supercomputer Center at the University of California, San Diego, and its contributors).

The Stacki Pallets are ready for download and immediate use.

Download the Stacki Pallet for Hortonworks here.

Download the Stacki Pallet for Kubernetes here.

StackIQ's annual user conference, StackiFest 2017 will be held in San Francisco on April 27th. StackiFest brings together Stacki users and partners, for a full day of technical sessions on bare metal provisioning and how it applies to various use cases such as Hadoop cluster installs, containers, DevOps, data center automation, building appliances and private cloud automation. StackiFest 2017 will feature sessions from users including Flex, Empowered Benefits and NIST as well updates from the founders and CEO of StackIQ. Call for papers is open now and closes on March 1st, 2017.

About Stacki:

Open Source Stacki is a bare metal provisioning platform that is used by medium-sized and web scale enterprises to provision and manage bare metal clusters, some of which are as large as 3000+ nodes. Provisioning hundreds or thousands of nodes with Stacki's parallel installer takes the same ease and nearly the same speed as provisioning one node.

Stacki Pallets contain software packages and code that run on the Stacki framework along with specialized installation and configuration information about applications such as Kubernetes and Hortonworks. Application Pallets are open source and are developed by the community as well as by StackIQ.

Stacki Pro is the commercial version of Stacki that includes support for additional Linux distributions, external storage platforms, an easy to use GUI, and dedicated support from the StackIQ engineering team. Stacki Pro enables customers to go from bare metal to a running application in a single step with full stack automation.

About StackIQ:

StackIQ, the company that develops and supports Stacki, is venture-backed and was founded by some of the original developers of the Rocks Cluster Distribution at the San Diego Supercomputer Center. StackIQ helps customers automate the provisioning and management of small to large bare metal environments for a variety of use cases including big data, container deployment, building appliances, data center automation and private cloud automation. To date, the company has helped over 150 organizations automate over 1 Million Linux servers thereby saving over 560 years worth of manual installation and configuration tasks.

StackIQ is based out of Solana Beach, California. Go to www.stackiq.com for more information.

