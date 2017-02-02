Stacks of Resumes Have Met their Match: ADP Search and Visualization Tool Helps Recruiters Focus on the Right Candidate and Eliminates Unconscious Bias

20% of large enterprises do not have the tools to help ensure fair and unbiased resume reviews and less than half say their diversity and inclusion initiatives are successful(i)

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Most recruiters today are frustrated by the time spent sifting through a sea of resumes that end up being irrelevant for their job searches. But there is a larger underlying issue with current recruiting processes that goes beyond inefficiency -- most employers aren't equipped to take the unconscious bias out of vetting potential candidates.

Visual Search from ADP is optimizing the candidate search process by removing factors like gender, ethnicity and pay, and allows recruiters to focus on the skills most relevant for an open position. This new search and visualization tool scans all resumes an organization has collected through ADP® Recruiting Management, an all-in-one recruiting automation platform. Results are presented in a highly-visual word-cloud format that groups similar skills associated with the keywords and allows recruiters to narrow in on their most important criteria.

One of the most effective methods to help ensure hiring diversity is to enable blind skill and resume reviews. Since recruiters spend on average 8.8 minutesii reviewing a resume before they decide whether the candidate is a relevant fit, they need digital search tools that provide a comprehensive picture of the talent pool to drive meaningful hiring decisions that is both efficient and blind.

With Visual Search from ADP, recruiters can help ensure they are assessing and hiring the strongest candidates possible through thoughtful blind resume and skill reviews. Other features include:

Recruiters can add one or more keywords to begin a candidate search, as well as leverage "and/or parameters" to focus a search

A patent-pending algorithm closely mimics human reasoning and scans through all resumes to deliver clear results in highly visual word cloud formats

Candidate resumes are returned and ranked according to desired skills and attributes, view in detail or quick scan

"Diverse thinking can come from diverse employees. In today's highly-competitive environment, hiring top talent is key to ensuring companies are able to keep up," said Don Weinstein, chief strategy officer, ADP. "It's important to have a workforce made up of individuals with different backgrounds and ways of thinking to generate fresh ideas. Visual Search from ADP arms organizations with technology to hire the best employees available to them by removing unconscious bias from the vetting of potential candidates."

Visual Search from ADP is available exclusively via ADP® Marketplace, a cloud-based app store designed to help employers dynamically manage an ecosystem of enterprise applications from ADP and its world-class partners. This enables companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

