StaffConnect Named Finalist for 2017 SVC Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2017 SVC Awards in the "Cloud Innovation of the Year" category for its StaffConnect Mobile App Platform.

The SVC Awards recognize excellence in products, projects and services, as well as the achievements of companies and teams, in the storage, cloud and digitalization sectors. The awards are presented in association with Digitalisation World, Datacentre Solutions, Storage Networking Solutions International, Storage Virtualisation World, Information Security Solutions, and others. The finalists were carefully selected by the SVC Awards Judges Panel. The winners will be chosen via vote (http://www.svcawards.com/voting.php).

"We are honored to have been selected as a finalist by the esteemed panel of SVC Awards judges. This acknowledgement builds on what has become a very notable year of awards recognition for our company, our StaffConnect Mobile App Platform, and our customers' success stories," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect. "Our growing awards roster serves as an enviable proof point of the significant impact our innovative, industry-unique solutions are making in the areas of employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and ultimately competitive advantage and business success."

Last month, StaffConnect launched version 2 (v2) of its StaffConnect Mobile App Platform, featuring key bar-raising enhancements that transform the employee experience by enabling business, nonprofit and government organizations to better connect, communicate and engage with their entire workforce -- including remote, non-desk employees. The result is employees are more loyal, passionate and productive -- leading to improved customer/client experiences, and consequently superior business outcomes. Read the announcement here: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/latest/press-releases/.

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.