StaffConnect Takes Home Gold and Bronze in 2017 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Recognized for Gold for Newest Version of StaffConnect Mobile App Platform, and Bronze for Achievement in Employee Engagement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced it has won both a Gold and Bronze award in this year's highly-coveted 2017 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. StaffConnect was recognized for a Gold Stevie for its newest version of its StaffConnect Mobile App Platform, and a Bronze Stevie for "Achievement in Employee Engagement."

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers, which were announced on Friday, September 22 at an award gala held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel (New York, NY), recognize the world's best organizations to work for and the human resources teams, professionals, achievements, and HR-related products and solution providers that help to create great places to work.

"We started this awards program because we believe that the vital work of HR professionals, and HR technology providers, deserves an international recognition platform," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards. "StaffConnect stood out in this arena for its unique ability to enable employers to reach, connect and engage with their entire workforce, regardless of their location or whether they have access to a corporate email address." He continued, "We congratulate StaffConnect together with the rest of this year's impressive list of award winners, for their dedication to the advancement of HR and making organizations great places to work, as well as their impressive and measurable results."

"We are honored to have won not just one but two Stevie awards. We believe it underpins the fact that StaffConnect is truly leading the charge in a new era of innovation - creating powerful employee experiences in the enterprise," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect. "With the StaffConnect Mobile App Platform which is designed to drive employee engagement, our clients have access to a sophisticated Management Console that delivers powerful analytics, for targeted audience management. And, AppSuccess, our best practice services, is the first of its kind to offer a partnership with StaffConnect domain experts to ensure a successful implementation and long-term winning engagement programs."

On September 26, 2017, StaffConnect raised-the-bar once again, announcing its next generation StaffConnect Mobile App Platform version 2.0 which delivers further key enhancements that transform the employee experience by enabling business, nonprofit and government organizations to better connect, communicate and engage with their entire workforce - including remote, non-desk employees. The result is employees are more loyal, passionate and productive - leading to improved customer/client experiences, and consequently superior business outcomes.

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.