StaffConnect's Next Generation Mobile App Platform Eliminates Risk of Rogue App Deployment & Transforms Employee Engagement

Industry Unique AppSuccess Services Ensure Successful Deployment, Fast Adoption and Ongoing Measurable Success -- "Live" Experts Work w/Clients to Create Winning Content and Strategies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today ushered in a new era of innovation in creating powerful employee experiences in the enterprise. StaffConnect's next generation StaffConnect Mobile App Platform version 2 (v2) features key bar-raising enhancements that transform the employee experience by enabling business, nonprofit and government organizations to better connect, communicate and engage with their entire workforce -- including remote, non-desk employees. The result is employees are more loyal, passionate and productive -- leading to improved customer/client experiences, and consequently superior business outcomes.

While the foremost authorities agree regarding the business criticality of employee engagement, prevailing research demonstrates that the world is in the throes of an employee engagement crisis. In fact, according to a recent Gallop poll, a mere 13% of employees were found to be engaged. Unfortunately, the associated costs can be truly devastating. Gallop has stated that 65% of all lost customers can be tracked to a disengaged employee. This issue is further exacerbated by what is now being referred to as the "forgotten workforce" i.e., non-desk employees. Surprising, given that today non-desk employees make up over 80% of the world's workforce, and in this digital age, the non-desk employee number is only expected to rise.

"Employee engagement used to be an afterthought and perhaps one that didn't extend beyond Human Resources (HR). Of course, today that would be a serious mistake for any organization," said Denis Pombriant, managing principal, Beagle Research Group and author of "You Can't Buy Customer Loyalty, But You Can Earn It." "There's good data that shows engaged employees can help you to outperform your competitors by as much as 200%. Likewise disengaged employees directly account for lost customers and revenue,so you can see why employee engagement is rising to the top of not just HR and internal communications priority lists, but the C-suite's as well."

Key new StaffConnect Mobile App Platform feature enhancements include:

Chat - Seamless, secure, and easy-to-use workforce messaging

- Seamless, secure, and easy-to-use workforce messaging Directory - Seamless, secure and easy-to-search employee listing featuring employee profiles

- Seamless, secure and easy-to-search employee listing featuring employee profiles Survey - Integrated and flexible survey tool, featuring enhanced employee voice features, for pulse and engagement surveys

- Integrated and flexible survey tool, featuring enhanced employee voice features, for pulse and engagement surveys Events - Company meetings, town halls, etc. promotion

- Company meetings, town halls, etc. promotion Communities - Sophisticated user and group management

The new Management Console features:

User Management - View, upload and manage users to ensure only current employees can access the app.

- View, upload and manage users to ensure only current employees can access the app. Content Management - Powerful content management that allows admins to manage, edit and moderate app content.

- Powerful content management that allows admins to manage, edit and moderate app content. Notifications - Utilize push notifications to enhance your internal communications and app engagement levels. Target by group/dept., location, function and/or project. Send real-time or preschedule.

Utilize push notifications to enhance your internal communications and app engagement levels. Target by group/dept., location, function and/or project. Send real-time or preschedule. Analytics - Measure the effectiveness of your communication channels with app analytics. Gain valuable real-time insights, measure engagement, rank content, produce reports.

StaffConnect is offered in Standard, Professional and Enterprise Editions to meet each client's business and budgetary requirements.

"The Next Generation StaffConnect Mobile App Platform enables employers to reach, connect and engage with their entire workforce, regardless of their location or whether they have access to a corporate email address," said Bulent Osman, Founder and CEO, StaffConnect. "StaffConnect's Management Console delivers powerful analytics, for sophisticated audience management. AppSuccess, our best practice services, is the first of its kind to offer a partnership with StaffConnect domain experts to ensure a successful implementation and long-term winning engagement programs."

Unique to StaffConnect and a key differentiator from otherwise potential competitors is its AppSuccess, Best Practices Services. Now offered in three new and unique services bundles, Bronze, Silver and Gold Level, each package was designed from the ground-up to establish best practice content and communication strategies, as well as ensure smooth and successful platform implementation, fast adoption and ongoing success.

"The StaffConnect Mobile App Platform offered all the features and functionality we required -- in fact, it exceeded our requirements. However, we wanted more than just a tool for employee communication. We recognized that to be successful we needed to partner with a provider that had the communications and content creation expertise to support and guide us from launch into ongoing usage," said Molly Thompson, Vice President of PR and Communications, YMCA of Greater Charlotte. "After quite a bit of exhaustive research we found that only StaffConnect could deliver the end-to-end solution we required."

"At StaffConnect, they don't just assist you in your application deployment and then go away or direct you to a 'customer service' number. It's hands on all the way," said Helena Reeves, Director of Communications and Organizational Development, Community Health Partnerships (CHP). "Their desire to truly understand our organization was fundamental to us. And, we benefitted from their great insights, research and planning that supported our own internal capabilities for immediate and continued success."

Learn more today, request your demo here: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/demo/

Media Resources: https://goo.gl/2CMbNz

Tweet this: .@StaffConnectApp launches enhanced #MobileAppPlatform https://www.staffconnectapp.com/latest/press-releases/ #EmployeeEngagement #RemoteWorkers #DigitalEconomy #Mobile

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' -- with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.