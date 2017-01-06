Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Timing of Q2 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

Management Team to Discuss Financial Results for Q2 2017, Latest Developments and the Company's Growth Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ : STAF), a public company executing a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK, today announced that the Company's financial results will be released via press release the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2017, followed by its earnings conference call at 9:00 am Eastern Time. The Company's Form 10-Q will be filed before the deadline in mid-January, for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016.

Speakers will include: Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman; Matt Briand, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Faiman, Chief Financial Officer; and Darren Minton, Executive Vice President of Staffing 360 Solutions. The conference call will include a Q&A session where investors will have the opportunity to ask questions of the senior management team.

"We are off to a solid start in 2017, having just pre-announced another quarter of double digit revenue growth year-over-year," stated Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman of Staffing 360 Solutions. "We also just issued the news of our successful refinancing of $2.7 million of maturing debt this week, which extends the maturity date over 21 months, with a conversion price of $3.00 per share, showing a strong vote of confidence from one of our largest senior lenders. We look forward to sharing more details of our recent developments, additional insight into our financial results, as well as our strategic initiatives as we position ourselves for a stronger balance sheet and continued growth in 2017."

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 877.407.0778 within the United States, 800.756.3429 within the UK, or 201.689.8565 internationally. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. There will be a playback of the teleconference available until February 11, 2017. To listen to the playback, dial 877.481.4010 within the United States or 919.882.2331 internationally and use replay ID number: 10198.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and available at:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/175547

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ : STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the US and the UK. The Company believes the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $300 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the timing and ability to enter into any additional acquisitions and expand our business, as well as the size of future revenue or trading volume or future access to capital markets. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Specifically, in order for the Company to achieve annualized revenues of $300 million, the Company will need to successfully raise sufficient capital, to consummate additional target acquisitions, successfully integrate any newly acquired companies, organically grow its business, successfully defend any potential future litigation, as well as various additional contingencies, many of which are unknown at this time and generally out of the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that it will be able to achieve these objectives. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions, our ability to access the capital markets on terms acceptable to us, or at all, our ability to comply with our contractual covenants, including in respect of our debt and other risks detailed from time to time in Staffing 360 Solutions' reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

