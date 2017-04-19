Staffing 360 Solutions to Host Earnings Conference Call for Its Fiscal Year and Transition Period on April 20, 2017

Management Team to Discuss Financial Results, Latest Developments and the Company's Growth Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ : STAF), a public company executing an international buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that the Company will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 9:00 am Eastern Time. As previously announced, the Company's Form 10-K/T and earnings release were issued last week, for the fiscal year and transition period ended December 31, 2016.

Speakers on the conference call will include: Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman; Matt Briand, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Faiman, Chief Financial Officer; and Darren Minton, Executive Vice President of Staffing 360 Solutions. The conference call will include a Q&A session where investors will have the opportunity to ask questions of the senior management team.

"We are looking forward to hosting our upcoming earnings conference call," stated Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman of Staffing 360 Solutions. "Since the beginning of the year, there has been a significant amount of activity over a relatively short period of time, especially considering our $9.0 million of recent funding, which has helped to strengthen our balance sheet. We encourage investors to dial in to the call to hear more about our recent developments, gain additional insight into our financial results, and understand our strategic initiatives as we position ourselves for continued growth in 2017."

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 877.407.0778 within the United States, 800.756.3429 within the UK, or 201.689.8565 internationally. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. There will be a playback of the teleconference available until May 19, 2017. To listen to the playback, dial 877.481.4010 within the United States or 919.882.2331 internationally and use replay ID number: 10331.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and available at:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/175845

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ : STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of an international buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company believes the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $300 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, including the goal of achieving annualized revenues of $300 million, due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, to consummate additional target acquisitions, to successfully integrate any newly acquired companies, to organically grow its business, to successfully defend any potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions, the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt, as well as various additional risks, many of which are unknown at this time and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in Staffing 360 Solutions' reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

