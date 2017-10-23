Staffing World 2017 to Feature Presentations from Advanced Group Leaders

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Advanced Group, a diversified professional staffing, consulting, and outsourcing organization, will have three leaders presenting at the American Staffing Association's (ASA) Staffing World 2017 in Chicago, Illinois, October 24-26, 2017. Staffing World, ASA's annual event, is the largest convention and expo in the staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry.

Leo Sheridan, CEO of Advanced Group and member of ASA's Board of Directors, will co-present a two-day workshop, Developing High-Performance Teams Within a Culture of Commitments and Accountabilities, alongside Bruce Hodes, President and Founder of CMI. The reservation-only workshop will share ideas and techniques with business owners to help scale their businesses.

Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical, an Advanced Group company, will participate on the panel, Engineering, IT, and Scientific – Emerging Sector Trends and Opportunities. The panel will share their insight on the sector's workforce trends, availability of candidates in the market, and observed shortages.

Dannette Nicastro, Director of Operations of Advanced Clinical, will participate on the panel, Women in Leadership – Establish a Strategy to Advance Your Career. The panel will share how they learned to self-advocate early on to advance their careers in the staffing industry.

ASA Staffing World 2017 will be held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Part I of Developing High-Performance Teams Within a Culture of Commitments and Accountabilities takes place Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm CST. Part II concludes on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm CST.

Engineering, IT, and Scientific – Emerging Sector Trends and Opportunities takes place Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 4:15pm to 5:30pm CST.

Women in Leadership – Establishing a Strategy to Advance Your Career takes place Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 11:00am to 11:45am CST.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its affiliated chapters advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

About Advanced Group

The Advanced Group provides expertise in talent acquisition and management, consulting, outsourcing, and professional services. Founded in 1988, our businesses include Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO, and the WunderLand Group. Awards we have won include Best of Staffing®, Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces, Best Places to Work in Illinois, and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. To learn more, visit advancedgroup.com.