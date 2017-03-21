Stafford Flanged Shaft Collars Permit Attachments Without Welding

WILMINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced flanged shaft mounting collars that combine secure clamping with specially machined features such as attachment points, cam surfaces, O-ring grooves, slots, and more.

Stafford Flanged Shaft Collars are one-piece shaft mount solutions that can be manufactured from a variety of materials with custom configured flanges to meet customer application requirements. Incorporating the Accu-Flange™ mounting feature to retain flatness and perpendicularity to < 0.001 TIR, they let users attach gears, pulleys, and sprockets without welding.

Designed with a smooth bore and keyway, Stafford Flanged Shaft Collars have a split design and relief groove clamping feature that will not mar shafts and the flanges have standard or custom hole patterns or slots. Flanges to 10" O.D. and bores to 6" I.D. are offered and materials include aluminum, black-oxide steel, stainless steel, and plastics.

Stafford Flanged Shaft Collars are priced according to material, size, configuration, and quantity. Pricing is available upon request.

About Stafford Manufacturing

Founded in 1975, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. is a leading manufacturer of shaft collars, couplings, and specialized mechanical drive and structural components. The company is recognized as a single source for all types of shaft collars and couplings including metrics. Their "Standard Series" features hundreds of popular items which are in stock for immediate delivery, their "Signature Series" features premium quality collars and couplings manufactured in the USA, and their "Solution Series" with over 500 problem-solving components is a virtual mechanical design center for anyone involved in product and system development.

In addition to over 4,000 catalog parts, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. custom manufactures problem-solving parts for leading OEMs, contract manufacturers, and numerous industrial distributors. Their special design solutions can be found in all types of equipment including conveyors, packaging machinery, processing equipment, recreational products, medical instruments, and consumer goods. Stafford Manufacturing is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.