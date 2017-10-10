Stalwart Law Group Announces New Trial Team Practice Group To Fill A Void In The Marketplace

Award-Winning Law Firm Will Prevent Inefficient Settlements By Trying Cases on 30-Days' Notice or Less

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Stalwart Law Group, an award- winning litigation firm, announces the launch of its new Trial Team Practice Group. Stalwart formed its Trial Team Practice Group to fill a vast need in the marketplace after recognizing that a majority of plaintiffs' lawyers settle cases at an artificially low value because they either are unwilling or unable to take the case to trial. Stalwart's Trial Team was formed to correct these inefficiencies by partnering with other plaintiffs' lawyers to take their cases to trial on 30-days' notice or less.

Stalwart Law Group recently hired Paul Traina and Ian Samson, previously with Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack. Traina's trial experience has helped recover billions of dollars for his clients which will be an invaluable asset to not just the new Trial Team, but all of Stalwart's clients.

"Until now, plaintiffs' attorneys have had two choices: either take a case to trial or settle it. Settlements, by definition, mean that the plaintiff accepts less than the perceived value of the case. With Stalwart's new Trial Team Practice Group, we can now present a third option," said Dylan Ruga, Founder and Managing Partner of Stalwart Law Group. "Plaintiffs' attorneys now have the option to contact us to try their cases on very short notice, as we have the experience and ability to take cases of all sizes to verdict."

The Launch of the new Trial Team Practice Group follows a string of numerous industry awards and accolades honoring Stalwart Law Group, as well as its Managing Partners as the Top Litigation Attorneys in the Industry and in the state of California.

About Stalwart Law Group:

Stalwart Law Group is a boutique civil litigation firm, based in Los Angeles, CA and comprised of talented trial lawyers who made the decision to leave big law in order to provide their clients with superior legal representation in a more entrepreneurial and focused manner. Stalwart Law Group represents clients in the following areas: commercial litigation, legal malpractice, intellectual property litigation, employment litigation, and catastrophic injury. For more information, please go to http://stalwartlaw.com.